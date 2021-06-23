How to earn rewards for watching World Series of Warzone

Curating the true potential of gaming and esports.
Published: 23/Jun/2021 15:07by Jacob Hale
The World Series of Warzone will be giving away $1.2 million to the best Warzone players in the world, and viewers can earn some special rewards too just for watching.
The WSOW features the best Warzone players you could find, with four tournaments across Europe and North America in both Duos and Trios game modes.
With players like Tommey, Aydan, Swagg, Scump and more all descending on Verdansk for these intense custom games, the matches are sure to be full of action and excitement, so is well worth tuning in, viewership rewards or not.
The rewards include different cosmetics and Double XP tokens. Here’s what you need to know.
The rewards you can earn for tuning in to the World Series of Warzone are as follows:
The tournament itself kicks off at 2 p.m. PST (5 p.m. EST/10 p.m. BST), and as specified above, rewards are earned after each hour of watching either the WSOW Draft on June 22 or the WSOW Trios Tournament on June 23.
Be sure to check our World Series of Warzone hub for how you can catch the action as well as see all the teams and players involved in the opening tournament.
For now, the viewership rewards for future WSOW tournaments aren’t yet clear, but since the Emblem and Calling Card above are designed specifically for the trios tournament, expect to see something new for the next ones.
