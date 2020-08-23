How to earn CDL Knife Blueprint & more from watching CoD Champs Weekend

Viewership rewards are back for the Call of Duty League Championship Weekend as players can earn an exclusive CDL Knife blueprint and more cosmetics for use in Modern Warfare and Warzone.

Call of Duty players have been able to earn in-game cosmetics by watching the CDL for much of the 2020 season, but those rewards have been upped considerably for CDL Champs. In the final weekend of CDL play, August 29-30, a variety of viewership rewards will be made available to fans.

Advertisement

The Knife Blueprint is the headlining reward, but it is joined by a variety of Calling Cards, Emblems, and Sprays — as well as randomized code drops for the CDL Champs Pack and a mystery drop.

That Champs Pack is particularly alluring, as fans who luck into receiving a code for it will be able to save $14.99 and earn a whopping amount of items for free: three Legendary Blueprints, two Charms, three Calling Cards, three Emblems, three Sprays, and 55 stickers.

Advertisement

All. Gold. Everything. 🏆



The CDL Champs 2020 bundle, featuring 69 items, is officially available on all platforms. pic.twitter.com/UAWJJCm4P5 — DEXERTO Call of Duty #Warzone (@DexertoIntel) July 10, 2020

How to earn CDL Champs viewership rewards

Sign into your Activision Account on CallofDutyLeague.com or the COD Companion app, if you don’t have one — create one here . Link your Playstation, Xbox, or Battle.net account. Watch CDL Champs live on CallofDutyLeague.com or the COD Companion app and let the rewards start flowing

How to earn each CDL Champs reward

CDL Champs Knife Blueprint: unlocks after 30 minutes on Sunday

CDL Champs Pack: randomized code drops on Saturday and Sunday

Mystery drop: randomized code drops on Sunday

Glory Isn’t Given Emblem: unlocks after 15 minutes over the weekend

Glory Isn’t Given Sticker: unlocks after 30 minutes over the weekend

Glory Isn’t Given Spray: unlocks after 1 hour over the weekend

TBD Team Calling Cards: unlocks after 1.5 hours over the weekend

TBD Team Calling Cards: unlocks after 2 hours over the weekend

TBD Team Calling Cards: unlocks after 2.5 hours over the weekend

TBD Team Calling Cards: unlocks after 3 hours over the weekend

Glory Isn’t Given Calling Card: unlocks after 4 hours over the weekend

At the time of writing, the specific Calling Cards that can be unlocked next weekend have yet to be announced as the final four teams are still vying for contention. After Sunday, the CDL will probably update the rewards here with more accurate rewards.

We will also update this page with additional information as it becomes available, but players should get their sign-ins and linked accounts sorted in the meantime.