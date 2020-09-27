How to download Modern Warfare & Warzone Season 6 early

With Modern Warfare and Warzone Season 6 releasing on September 29, some players can pre-download it early, so it's ready to play for when the patch drops worldwide.

A common complaint with Modern Warfare and Warzone has been its tendency to release seriously large patches, which takes a huge amount of space on users' consoles, as well as a long time to completely download.

The game's largest patches tend to be its updates at the inception of a new season, when the most new content is dropped in-game.

This will once again be the same for the Season 6 update, which has been confirmed to be introducing a subway system to Verdansk, as well as a host of other changes.

However, with the update officially launching late on September 29, many users have reported that the download is available on PS4, allowing some players to get ahead of the game.

It’s unclear yet whether this option will be available on all platforms, with past seasons' downloads also appearing to be available slightly earlier on PlayStation.

How to preload Modern Warfare Season 6

Turn on your PS4. Hover over the Modern Warfare/Warzone game. Click Options > Check for Update. The PS4 system should find the update and pre-download it ready for September 29 (dependent on timezone/region). Head to your Downloads tab to double-check. Wait until the new season kicks off in your timezone and install it.

Similar to Season 5, it looks like PlayStation is allowing players to pre-load the Season 6 update for Modern Warfare & Warzone. Some PS4 players got Update 1.27 overnight, which was 20GB. — Call of Duty News (@charlieINTEL) September 27, 2020

Obviously, as the preload is rolling out, you might not be able to get it straight away. Some users already have the game ready to install, while others haven’t even been given the option yet.

It may well be that those with a digital version of Modern Warfare gain access earlier, but this remains unclear.

The update looks to be around 20GB, but this may vary slightly depending on your platform. Get loading.