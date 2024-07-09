How to do finishing moves in Modern Warfare 3 & Warzone

Performing a finishing move in MW3 or Warzone is one of the most satisfying ways to take down an opponent. While it’s nice to hit long-distance snipes or turn on an opponent who had the first shot, humiliating them in this way feels great. Here’s how to do a finisher in Warzone.

A finishing move in Call of Duty is a melee move that turns into a cinematic sequence, such as slamming your opponent to the ground before shooting them.

There are hundreds of varieties of finishers in Warzone, but luckily, actually doing one is very simple — easier even than melting them with the best meta loadouts.

Firstly, you need to be patient, as you’re unlikely to be able to pull off a finisher every time you want to, and it’s all about timing. You’ll want to ensure your opponent is isolated and you’re not going to get third-partied or picked off by one of their teammates.

Then, you have to sneak up behind your foe and press and hold the melee button — this is usually a click of R3 on Xbox and PlayStation, or V on PC, if you haven’t changed your settings.

Activision Using a finisher in Warzone or Modern Warfare 3 is the perfect way to humiliate your opponents.

The important factor here is to hold the button down. If you just press it in, you’ll end up hitting the enemy with a regular melee, allowing them to turn around and take you out, or even just kill your vibe from a failed finisher attempt.

If done correctly on the opponent’s back, you’ll perform the finishing move that you have set. Not only is this an immensely satisfying way of killing people in Warzone, but it will often be one of your weekly challenges too, helping on your way to earning new Aftermarket Parts.

How to change your finisher in Warzone & MW3

Changing your finisher in Warzone couldn’t be simpler. Just follow these steps:

In Warzone or Multiplayer, scroll over to the Operators tab. Find the Operator you want to use and select them. Select ‘Finishing Move’. Scroll through all of your finishers to find the one you want to equip.

With all of the above, you’ll be well equipped to do a finisher in Warzone the next time you load up — just make sure you get your timing right and you could seriously humiliate your opponent!

