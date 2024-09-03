How to do finishing moves in Black Ops 6

Black Ops 6 features some unique ways to take down your enemies, including performing slick finishing moves that come complete with special animations, so here’s exactly how to perform them.

Call of Duty has a long history of being a competitive title, and the newest installment of Black Ops 6 is no different. The early access beta for the game gives players a good look at what’s to come for the future of the franchise and also lets them try out the new multiplayer, including the feature that lets you talk to your body shields.

Article continues after ad

But of course, nothing is more embarrassing in Call of Duty than performing a finishing move on an unsuspecting enemy, and here’s exactly how to do so.

Black Ops 6: How to do a finishing move

Performing a finishing move requires you to position yourself behind an enemy; once you’re in position, hold down the melee button (V for PC, R3 or RS on controller for default, and B or Circle on tactical) to execute the finishing move animation, which is a cinematic takedown on the enemy.

Article continues after ad

Article continues after ad

It’s worth noting that this is much easier said than done, as enemies can hear you moving up behind them and may constantly check behind their backs for anyone attempting to flank them. As such, it’s a good idea to approach quietly using crouch or walking slowly to prevent making noise.

Activision You’ll need to sneak up on an unsuspecting enemy if you want to perform a finishing move.

Finishing Moves also leaves you vulnerable during the animation, so ensure that the enemy is alone or that you’re clear from the battle when attempting one.

Article continues after ad

Similarly, you also have the option to take the enemy as a human shield when sneaking up behind them, which might be a better option if you’re in the middle of a fight. It also lets you talk to them, leading to some pretty hilarious interactions.