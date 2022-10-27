How to disable Modern Warfare 2 helmet cam in spectator mode

Philip is a Staff Writer at Dexerto based in Louisiana, with expertise in Pokemon, Apex Legends, and general gaming industry news. His first job in the games industry was as a reviewer with NintendoEverything.com while attending college. After graduating with a Bachelor of Arts in Communication focusing on Multimedia Journalism, he worked with GameRant.com for nearly two years before joining Dexerto. When he's not writing he's usually tearing through some 80+ hour JRPG. You can contact him at [email protected]

Modern Warfare 2’s full release will let players change their camera mode from the default ‘Helmet Camera’ mode while in Spectator mode. Here’s how players can change their Default Spectator Camera.

The next installment in the Call of Duty franchise — Modern Warfare 2 — releases on October 28, 2022, and players are ready to jump into the next generation of COD.

After playing the Beta period for weeks, fans got a solid grasp of how this new entry will play while Infinity Ward received player feedback on what needed changing before launch.

Now, Infinity Ward has listened to that feedback and implemented changes, like the option for players to change the default Spectator Mode camera. Here’s everything players need to know about disabling helmet cam.

Disabling helmet cam in Modern Warfare 2

Activision During the Modern Warfare 2 Beta period players were not able to switch their perspective when in Spectator Mode.

First players need to enter the Settings menu in Modern Warfare 2. You can do this by locating the Gear icon at the top right of the home screen or pressing the ‘Options’ or ‘Start’ button on your controller.

Now you’ll be in the Settings menu. From here follow these steps in order:

Navigate to the ‘Graphics‘ menu, which should have a Television or Monitor icon. Scroll all the way to the bottom of the settings list. Locate the ‘Default Spectator Camera‘ setting and select it. Change from ‘Helmet Camera’ to ‘Game Perspective.

With that setting changed, anytime you are spectating the camera will no longer be placed from the point of view of the player’s helmet cam, but will instead either be from the 1st or 3rd person perspective.

There you have it! That’s everything players need to know about disabling helmet cam in Modern Warfare 2 on both PC and console.

