How to determine Warzone weapon’s fire type: Full-auto, burst, single fire

Warzone has many things integrated from different games. Modern Warfare and Black Ops Cold War are just the first of many to be mixed into the battle royale. Because there are tons of weapons, it can be confusing to know how to determine a weapon’s fire type.

So far, Modern Warfare and Cold War are the Call of Duty games that have been integrated into Warzone.

With Vanguard set to release in November of 2021, there will now be three games worth of weapons put into the game.

There are over 100 weapons in the battle royale, and each has a different fire type. From full-auto, burst, to semi-auto, here is how to tell what each gun is in-game.

Advertisement

How to tell what fire type a weapon is in Warzone

Players have been debating how to tell what type of fire a weapon is when picked up off the ground. Between the MW and CW weapons, there are single fire, burst, and full-auto guns in the game.

Some Modern Warfare can swap between single-fire and full-auto but Cold War ones can not. Now, when getting ground loot, weapons off a dead opponent, or in the Gulag, there can be some confusion over what you pick up

Here is how to tell which fire type a gun is by looking at the weapon’s crosshair.

Full-auto: Crosshair will have four lines with a dot in the center of the screen.

Crosshair will have four lines with a dot in the center of the screen. Burst: Crosshair will have four lines that are dashed in the middle and a dot in the center of the screen.

Crosshair will have four lines that are dashed in the middle and a dot in the center of the screen. Semi-auto: Crosshair will have three lines and a dot in the center of the screen, there will not be a line on the top.

Crosshair will have three lines and a dot in the center of the screen, there will not be a line on the top. Single fire: Crosshair will look the same as the semi-auto one.

While this is how you can tell there are some issues with a few guns. The TEC-9 SMG from Cold War has full-auto and burst attachment. While the gun is a semi-auto at its base, it sometimes appears with the full-auto crosshair when it isn’t.

Advertisement

Some players have pointed out looking at the bottom of your HUD to see the bullets that are pictured, but those are not accurate. The crosshair method is the most accurate way to determine what type of fire the weapon has.