How to delete Modern Warfare Campaign & Spec Ops on PS4, Xbox One, PC

Modern Warfare and Warzone are among the most popular games in the world right now but, as they come bundled together, they take up a serious amount of hard drive space. But, there is a way to cut out the extras so you can just keep the parts you want to play.

Some people’s Modern Warfare installations take up in excess of 200GB of space which, for PS4 and Xbox One users that don’t have the Pro editions or an upgraded hard drive, means half of their storage space is gone.

For many, this has been a massive pain, with the need to delete other games just for a small Warzone update meaning you’re essentially getting locked into playing the battle royale title or the main Modern Warfare game. But it doesn’t have to be that way.

Delete Campaign / Spec Ops on PS4, Xbox and PC

Thankfully, Infinity Ward has made the process easier than ever before to clear up space.

Launch Call of Duty: Modern Warfare. At the main menu, select Options Go to General and scroll to Game installs Highlight any content you want to delete, then select Uninstall

Once you have deleted components, you can reinstall them at any time from the platform's store.

How to delete Campaign and Spec Ops on Xbox One

On Xbox One, there is another way to delete Campaign and Spec Ops.

Hover over the Modern Warfare icon on your Xbox but DON’T start it Press the Menu button to bring up a list of options Hover over whichever parts you want to uninstall and press the Menu button Select ‘Uninstall’ on whichever modes you want to remove

Obviously, if you’re not entirely sure on something, hold on to it just in case, but anything about the Campaign or Spec Ops can be removed and save a serious amount of space.