How to delete Modern Warfare Campaign and Spec Ops on PS4 & Xbox One

Modern Warfare and Warzone are among the most popular games in the world right now but, as they come bundled together, they take up a serious amount of hard drive space. But we’ve found a way to cut out the extras so you can just keep exactly what you want to play.

Some people’s Modern Warfare installations take up in excess of 200GB of space which, for PS4 and Xbox One users that don’t have the Pro editions or an upgraded hard drive, means half of their storage space is gone.

For many, this has been a massive pain, with the need to delete other games just for a small Warzone update meaning you’re essentially getting locked into playing the battle royale title or the main Modern Warfare game. But it doesn’t have to be that way.

Advertisement

How to delete Campaign and Spec Ops on PS4

Unfortunately, the solution on PS4 is a bit longer than on Xbox. It’s easy enough, but you might have to put aside some time for it.

To delete the Campaign and Spec Ops on PS4 and keep only multiplayer and/or Warzone, you have to delete the entire game from your console, then only reinstall the parts you want to actually keep (Multiplayer and Warzone, for example). It’s not ideal, but it should at least save you some much-needed gigabytes.

Advertisement

When reinstalling, you should be able to choose components you don't want to keep. When reinstalling, you should be able to choose components you don't want to keep.

How to delete Campaign and Spec Ops on Xbox One

Deleting the Campaign and Spec Ops on Xbox One is a little easier, and doesn’t require a full re-installation. Here’s what you’ve got to do:

Hover over the Modern Warfare icon on your Xbox but DON’T start it Press the Menu button to bring up a list of options Hover over whichever parts you want to uninstall and press the Menu button Select ‘Uninstall’ on whichever modes you want to remove

Obviously, if you’re not entirely sure on something, hold on to it just in case, but anything about the Campaign or Spec Ops can be removed and save a serious amount of space.

There’s no word yet on whether it’s possible to keep only multiplayer or Warzone for PC players, but it’s clearly something people are desperate to do given how big the files are, so hopefully going forward Sony or Activision will make it possible for players to only download exactly what they want.