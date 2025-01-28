How to craft the Ice Staff in Black Ops 6 Zombies on The Tomb

Before completing the main story easter egg for The Tomb in Black Ops 6 Zombies, you must craft the Ice Staff Wonder Weapon.

For the first time in 10 years, the new BO6 Zombies map, The Tomb, brings back the iconic Ice Staff Wonder Weapon. The Ice Staff slows down enemies and freezes them. While frozen, another Ice Staff blast kills them, or you can finish enemies off quickly with your secondary weapon.

When upgraded, the Ull’s Arrow increases the range and area covered by the Wonder Weapon. The Ice Staff is required to complete The Tomb’s main story easter egg.

Obtain the Monocle

During Round 8, a Shock Mimic will spawn, and killing it will result in the dropping of a Monocle.

Destroy the purple lanterns

You will need to shoot the purple lantern around the map, one at a time, to guide it to either Tombs or Neolithic Catacombs in order to reveal symbols similar to Roman numerals (I, II, III, IV, V, VI, VII, VIII, IX, X) in those two rooms.

Complete both Roman numeral puzzles

In Tombs, find the mural depicting a bull. Shoot the symbols in a numerical order to create the Taurus constellation. Doing so will trigger a lockdown event with several waves of enemies. The Staff part will spawn at the end.

A second puzzle is on the bull mural wall in the room pictured below on the left. Completing this lockdown event unlocks the Ice Staff head.

Complete the Ice Staff

You must return to the Dark Aether Nexus to finish the Ice Staff. From there, go to the center of the altar at the top of the mound and interact with it. This will trigger another lockdown event where you must protect the staff from being destroyed by Zombies. Once this is complete, the Ice Staff will be available to pick up.

That’s everything we know about obtaining the Ice Staff. For more, check out all of the new content and changes featured in Zombies for Season 2.