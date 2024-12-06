How to complete the Black Ops 6 Zombies Undercroft wall puzzle on Citadelle des Morts

On the latest Black Ops 6 map, Citadelle des Morts, there is a puzzle deep in the castle that’s easy to miss, but that’s what we’re here for.

Citadelle des Morts picks up right where the story left off after completing the Terminus main story easter egg. The crew sets off to Avalon to locate the Sentinel Artifact, but Maya has a different objective.

Like the other BO6 Zombies maps, Treyarch pulled out all the stops for the main story easter egg for Citadelle des Morts. From collecting Wonder Weapon swords to competing rituals, there are plenty of exciting surprises for players and their friends to discover along the way.

But before reaching the final boss, players have to complete a puzzle on the wall of the Undercroft.

How to complete the Undercroft puzzle in BO6 Zombies

Before completing the wall puzzle, players need to do a few steps.

Purchase the Melee Macchiato Perk-a-Cola for 2,500 Essence in the Courtyard building before entering the castle Activate the Pack-a-Punch machine Interact with the wooden door in the Quick Revive Perk-a-Cola room and speak to Krafft In the Undercroft use Melee Macchiato to melee the wall in the spot with the loose bricks hanging out Go back to the Town Square and enter the tavern There will be five black vases with numbers and a symbol on them This will be different for everyone, so memorize your number and symbol combinations Once you have the combinations written down or memorized, return to the Undercroft Shoot the symbols in order This will reveal a book with missing pages

















Once the book is revealed, the next step is to get every page scattered around the map to complete the book. For more about the missing page locations, check out our complete guide on the Citadelle des Morts main story easter egg.