How to get every Citadelle des Morts incantation in Black Ops 6 Zombies

To complete the main quest on the latest Black Ops 6 Zombies map, Citadelle des Morts, players must first solve a series of puzzles in the castle and surrounding town.

Every Zombies map in Black Ops 6 includes a main quest to complete. For Citadelle des Morts, players must first collect all four ritual items, four incantations, and four elemental Wonder Weapon swords.

Before searching for each incantation, you can check out our step-by-step guide on how to get the Caliburn, Solais, Durendal, and Balmung Wonder Weapons. They are all needed to complete the rituals.

Article continues after ad

The incantations are primarily used to complete the main quest easter egg, but they are also tactical versions of Ammo Mods.

Shadow: Shadow Rift

Shadow Rift Storm: Deadwire

Deadwire Light: Light Mend

Light Mend Fire: Napalm Burst

With that out of the way, let’s take a look at the rituals and how the swords come into play.

Activate the Pack-a-Punch machine and talk to Gabriel Krafft

Dexerto | Activision

Before acquiring any incantation, you first must follow a few simple steps:

Follow the Main Quest objectives and Reach the Oubliette Room Shoot the three locks on the crate Kill the Doppleghast and pick up the Blood Aetherium Crystal it drops Pick the Crystal and interact with the Pack-a-Punch Machine to activate it Interact with the wooden door in the Quick Revive Perk-a-Cola room and speak to Kafft

How to complete the Balmung: Raven’s Shadow incantation

You can now do the Balmun incantation with those out of the way:

Article continues after ad

Take the slide by Pack-a-Punch Machine, and while sliding, you will see a raven near the end of the slide on your right Shoot the raven Once you get out of the slide, shoot the raven again out of the sky, and you will get the Raven’s Talon ritual item go to the Undercroft and you will see a glowing yellow circle on the ground at the start of a new round Interact with that and it starts a ritual. Kill the zombies nearby until the ritual is over then a box appears Melee the box with the Balmun Wonder Weapon and it drops an incantation







How to complete the Durendal: Stag of the Storms incantation

Here are all of the steps to complete the Durendal incantation

Article continues after ad

Shoot the horseshoe down from above the door in the stone bar located on the hill next to the Town Square and pick it up Go back to the cannon on top of the Citadelle Courtyard Instead of firing the cannon at the door, use the cannon to shoot yourself back into the Town Square Pick up Pegasus’ Horseshoe located in Village Ascent Back in Town Square, a glowing yellow circle will appear and you can complete the ritual like you did for the other incantation Open the box with the Durendal Wonder Weapon and acquire another incantation







How to complete the Solais: Lion of Light incantation

Here are all of the steps for the Solais incantation.

In the Dining Hall there is a red crystal above vulture-Aid Perk-a-Cola Shoot it and the light it reflects changes direction Shoot it a few times till it hits another red crystal Keep doing that until the light goes into the alchemy room that opened up when you took a sword for the first time In that room, the light will end at another ritual item called the Paladin’s Brooch Another yellow circle will appear on the ground of the Dining Hall Complete the ritual and open the box with the Solais sword to collect another incantation





How to complete the Caliburn: Dragon’s Fire incantation

Here is everything you need to know about the Caliburn incantation.

There are three pyres above entrances to doors in the area of the map before the castle where the cannon is You must set them alight with either Caliburn: Dragon’s Fire’s special attack or a Molotov lethal, which can be selected in your loadout or crafted The first is above the left door when facing the castle Next, another pyre faces away from the castle on the left side of the cannon. When facing away from the castle, you will see it far in the distance Finally, look straight ahead from the cannon and you will see one above the entrance to the castle This will spawn a Doppelghast and it will drop the relic item Ra’s Ankh after being killed Then toward the entrance of the Citadelle Courtyard, there will be a yellow ritual circle Complete the ritual and use the Caliburn Wonder Weapon to open the chest to get the final incantation









With all four incantations on hand, they can be used as useful lethal weapons. However, they are also essential for completing the final easter egg.

We will provide an update when we know how to complete the Main Quest. In the meantime, check out our Zombies GobbleGum Mania event guide.