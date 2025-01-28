How to complete Black Ops 6 Zombies The Tomb main story easter egg

The Tomb main story easter egg in Black Ops 6 Zombies is relatively straightforward, but it’s easy to miss a step if you don’t know what to look for.

When a new Zombies map comes out, the first thing content creators and players race to finish is the main story easter egg. Citadelle des Morts, Terminus, and Liberty Falls all featured elaborate puzzles for you to solve in order to reach the final boss battle, and The Tomb is no different.

The Tomb takes place on the remains of ancient burial grounds, and is similar in size to Liberty Falls, meaning players can expect tigheter combat areas.

Continuing the main story after Citadelle des Morts, The Tomb picks up with Weaver, Grey, Carver, and Maya following Gabriel Krafft’s instructions to an excavation site to secure the Sentinel Artifact. Let’s jump right into how to locate the Sentinel Artifact.

Craft the Ice Staff

The first thing you have to do is craft the ice staff. Before reading any further, check out our guide on how to complete the process.

Upgrade the Ice Staff

Here are the steps for upgrading the Ice Staff:

Use the Ice Staff to freeze the purple lanterns around the map Shoot down the floating rocks in the Dark Aether with a purple symbol on them Note which symbols are on the rocks One of the Dark Aether portals will be closed and there will be a wall with symbols on it Shoot the corresponding symbols to what you saw in the Dark Aether Go back into the Dark Aether and kill Zombies to fill the purple orb with souls The orb will go to the middle of the area and will allow you to upgrade the Ice Staff

Complete the Vermin, Parasite, and Amalgam statue challenges

Use the Ice Staff revive shot on the crystal located on the Vermin statue in the Dark Aether Go to the Vermin statue in the spawn area and shoot it with the revive shot. Complete a lockdown and fill the purple orb with souls Interact with the statue after completing the Lockdown and go back into the Dark Aether Deposit it back into the Vermin statue in the Dark Aether Repeat this process for the Parasite and Amalgam statues The Parasite lockdown is located near the Stamin-Up Perk-a-Cola The Amalgam lockdown is located near the Quick-Revive Perk-a-Cola

Fight the final boss

Without giving too much away, the final boss is located in the Dark Aether near the stone structure in the back of the area. After completing the statue challenges, there will be a bridge to the boss battle.

Before jumping into the fight, players should be aware that only Pack-a-Punch Tier 3 weapons and legendary gold weapons do damage to the boss. Wonder Weapons don’t do any damage.