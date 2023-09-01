How to claim Modern Warfare 3 Monster Energy awards
Modern Warfare 3 releases worldwide on November 10. Activision partnered with Monster Energy to give players a headstart by offering XP and rewards. Here is everything you need to know about the promotion.
After months of speculation and rumors, Sledgehammer Games finally opened the floodgates and dropped the first wave of Modern Warfare 3 news. The devs confirmed that all 16 classic Modern Warfare 2 (2009) maps will be playable in MW3 at launch.
MW3 also promises to deliver on a couple of long-requested community changes, such as a classic mini-map, slide canceling, and TTK adjustments. Fans won’t be able to officially get their hands on the game until the highly anticipated multiplayer beta or see any new info until COD Next.
With so much time in between, it will be tough just to sit around and wait. Thankfully, Activision announced a new opportunity for fans to get involved with the game before it hits shelves.
Modern Warfare 3 Monster Energy promotion explained
On September 1, Activision launched a promotion event with Monster Energy. Players can earn rewards by redeeming codes on specially marked cans. It’s important to note that the event is only live in the United States and Canada.
If there is a barcode on the back of your Monster Energy can, here is how you claim the rewards.
- Go to the Modern Warfare 3 official website
- Login or register using an Activision account
- Claim the rewards
Players will earn their rewards when they log in on November 10.
Monster Energy Modern Warfare 3 rewards
Here is a full list of the available rewards.
- “Inner Beast” weapon blueprint & 15 minute 2XP
- “The Beast” operator skin & 15 minute 2XP
- “Caught In The Crosshairs” weapon vinyl & 15 minute 2XP
- “Zero Chill” operator skin & 15 minute 2XP
- Future season content & 15 minute 2XP
- Future season content & 15 minute 2XP
There are a total of seven rewards, meaning players will have to purchase seven specially marked Monster Energy cans to claim everything.
That’s all we know about the Monster Energy promotion. For more, make sure to check out the rest of our Modern Warfare 3 coverage.