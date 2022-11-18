How to change ping color in Warzone 2

Jacob is the Deputy UK Editor for Dexerto and Call of Duty esports specialist with a BA (Hons) 2:1 in English Literature & Creative Writing. Previously served as Editor at GINX TV. Jacob has twice been nominated as Reporter of the Year at the UK Esports Awards. Contact: jacob.hale@dexerto.com.

In Warzone 2, the default white ping can be very hard to see, and this can cause huge problems for you and your teammates in terms of visibility, especially when making snap decisions. Fortunately, that issue can be a thing of the past, as players can change ping colors in the game.

While getting used to the new Call of Duty battle royale title, some things will familiar to Warzone players, but there are certain elements that just don’t feel right.

Be it movement, looting, or something completely different, there are some aspects that will take some time to get used to — and the new-look pings have been a cause of concern for some players.

With an all-white ping, it’s significantly harder to see what your teammates are trying to point towards, but luckily you can change this to any color you want. Here’s how.

Change ping colors Warzone 2

Changing the color of your Ping marker in Warzone 2 is actually very easy, you just have to know where to look.

Here’s what to do:

Press Start to open the menu. Scroll over to Settings. Scroll down and select Interface. Select Color Customization. Scroll down to Neutrals. Change this from White to a color of your choosing.

We would recommend changing this to a color that will stand out much more on the Al Mazrah backdrop, such as a light blue or green, but there are plenty of options to see what works best for you.

From this settings page, you can also change team, party, and enemy colors, as well as other adjustments to personalize your game slightly and find whatever helps you play your best, so be sure to assess your options fully.