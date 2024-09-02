How to appear offline in Black Ops 6

The highly anticipated Black Ops 6 has just entered into its early access beta. Here’s how to appear offline so you can dodge any potential bad actors who might ruin your experience.

Call of Duty: Black Ops 6 has just entered into its early access beta. For a limited period, players are able to test out the newest installment of the franchise, complete with a new multiplayer component, and a hilarious feature that lets you speak to your own body shield.

While CoD is often a laidback FPS experience to enjoy with some friends, sometimes you want a quiet night grinding out in lobbies by yourself. That’s why it’s a good idea to know how to appear offline, and we’ve got a guide just for you.

Activision The ‘appear offline’ feature in Black Ops 6 is a blessing if you want to avoid getting caught playing.

Black Ops 6: How to appear offline

You can appear offline by heading to your profile, from there you’ll want to hop over to the last tab. Once you’re at the last tab, there’s a drop-down menu that should say Online, you can change your status to Appear Offline.

This will change your Call of Duty online status, making it appear as if you aren’t connected to the game’s servers.

It’s worth noting that you’ll still be online, as the game requires an internet connection to play, but it should hopefully keep those pesky invites at bay if you’re just looking for a quiet night by yourself.

The first early access beta is running from August 30, 2024, until September 4, 2024. There’ll be another open beta starting on September 6, 2024, and ending on September 9, 2024, giving you a bit more opportunity to jump in before the game’s full launch on October 25.

If you haven’t gotten an invite yet and you’re looking for one, we’ve got a handy guide for you if you still want to hop in and give the game a go for yourself.