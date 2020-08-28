How to access Black Ops Cold War beta: preorder, dates, more

Treyarch’s next entry in the Call of Duty Franchise is fast approaching but before we get to the November 13 release date, you’ll be able to play early. Here’s everything to know about the Black Ops Cold War beta.

We’re just days out from the official unveiling of Black Ops Cold War, but we already have plenty to look forward to. The Treyarch title is set to feature the most customizable campaign experience yet and serve as a direct sequel to 2010’s Black Ops 1.

Moreover, the game will be running on a different engine to 2019’s Modern Warfare. Paving the way for 4k resolution and higher frame rates on next-gen hardware. While the release might still be a few months off, anxious fans will have a chance to play early thanks to a public beta period.

From how you can gain access to when you can drop into the action, here’s a rundown on everything you need to know about the Black Ops Cold War beta.

How to access the Black Ops Cold War beta

At the time of writing, there are two unique ways of gaining access to the beta test. The first method is as simple as you’d expect. Those that preorder the game will be able to jump in regardless of which version they purchased or which platform they choose to play on. This comes with a few caveats, however.

It’s worth bearing in mind that only digital preorders will be able to access the early beta period. Physical preorders will not be granted codes for bonus content. On top of that, PlayStation 4 users will be able to play before anyone else as the beta is set to go live "at least 5 days earlier than any other format."

The second means of accessing the Black Ops Cold War beta comes on Sunday, August 30. As the Call of Duty League Championship Weekend comes around, Activision will be providing 10,000 early access codes to lucky viewers. The final day of postseason action kicks off at 12:30 PM PT / 3:30 PM ET. You’ll want to follow our guide here to ensure your Activision account is linked and ready to go.

When is the Black Ops Cold War beta?

While the developers are yet to confirm a starting date for the public testing period, the beta launch may have already slipped through the cracks. Select players that preordered the Arabic version of Black Ops Cold War were taken to a PlayStation 4 store page with an exact date listed.

According to the leak, early access for the open beta is set to kick off on Thursday, October 8. This seemingly marks the launch of the PlayStation exclusive phase, with other platforms expected to follow roughly five days later. Do take this information with a grain of salt until Activision locks in a set date, however.

What to expect from the Black Ops Cold War beta

A full multiplayer reveal is scheduled for September 9. It’s likely we’ll learn more about specific modes and maps in Black Ops Cold War from this big showcase.

Like with most beta tests in the past, however, there are a few things fans can expect. There is sure to be a handful of modes and maps on offer, as players dive into the game. Based on the first glimpse at the end of the announcement trailer, there’s a good chance some of these initial modes will feature vehicle combat as well.

Warzone is confirmed to be carrying over into Treyarch’s game. However, there’s no telling if a battle royale experience will be awaiting in the beta. Lastly, if previous tests in the Call of Duty franchise are anything to go by, it’s safe to assume that the Black Ops Cold War beta will run through at least two weekends.