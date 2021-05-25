How THIS Player Could Save LA Thieves - Dexerto

LA Thieves have benched Cuyler ‘Huke’ Garland from their starting CDL roster after just a few short weeks, bringing back Thomas ‘TJHaly’ Haly, and the Reverse Sweep crew think this could be a great move.

During the Reverse Sweep CDL preview show, Ian ‘Enable’ Wyatt, Katie Bedford and Jonathan ‘Pacman’ Tucker discuss the predicament LA Thieves have found themselves in.

They bought out Huke from Dallas Empire but results didn’t improve, and the return of TJHaly to the starting roster could be exactly what they need to get back on track.

Discover more: This COD LEGEND Will Improve Dallas Empire | CDL Preview Show