How Scump & Formal led Huntsmen to CDL Championship Weekend

Chicago Huntsmen are just three wins away from being crowned the inaugural Call of Duty League champions, but if their 2020 season is anything to go by, it won't be smooth sailing.

Coming into the season, the Huntsmen had significantly more hype surrounding them than anyone else, most of this is due to the fact they reunited the legendary duo of T2P — Seth ‘Scump’ Abner and Matthew ‘FormaL’ Piper.

The Huntsmen looked irrepressible early in the season, but their illusion of invincibility soon faded. However, despite a few bumps in the road at home series events, they never took their eyes off the grand prize and looked revitalized as the season entered its climax .

This is the story of Chicago Huntsmen's rocky road to the final four of the 2020 CDL Championship.