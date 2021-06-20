How OpTic H3CZ and Nadeshot shaped Methodz’ Call of Duty career

Anthony ‘Methodz’ Zinni is one of the CDL’s most vibrant and likeable personalities. Even if the second season of CoD’s franchise league has not gone to plan for the 23-year-old, he told Reverse Sweep just how influential both H3CZ and Nadeshot have been in his rise to prominence.

Despite his time on OpTic Gaming spanning less than one CoD game and a number of disappointing tournament finishes, Methodz describes it as a “dream come true”. Representing the Greenwall, he thinks, is the pinnacle of professional Call of Duty.

It’s no surprise, then, that he rates both H3CZ and Nadeshot as two of the most influential figures in his rise to esports stardom. The 100 Thieves CEO made his name as an OpTic Gaming slayer, while H3CZ’ impact in competitive Call of Duty will never be forgotten.