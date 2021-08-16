How OpTic Chicago can use Major 5 momentum to win CDL Champs

With the Call of Duty League Championship on the horizon, Reverse Sweep’s Andrew ‘Enigma’ Campion breaks down why OpTic Chicago are the dark horse. After a strong performance at Stage 5, Enigma believes the team can ride their Major 5 momentum to a CDL trophy.

CDL fan-favorites, OpTic Chicago have had quite a roller coaster of a season. The team came in as one of the league’s most promising teams, but living up to those expectations has been quite difficult.

Although there have been struggles throughout the season, they are one of two teams that didn’t make a roster change, the other being CDL’s top dogs: Atlanta FaZe. Prior to entering Stage 5, the team was only able to finish top-four, but with fans back and the LAN environment, OpTic managed to rally for a third-place finish at Major 5.

Enigma breaks down the team’s run, taking down the likes of Empire and LAN hot Surge. With recent success, fans hope the team can make a deep run and Enigma is on board with them: “they can not only hang with the top teams, they can actually outperform them.”

While the team can hang with the best and have a very strong map pool, Enigma pointed out one thing that could stop Optic: the Toronto Ultra.

Enigma mentioned that, throughout the year, we have seen OpTic suffer from mental blocks. He said, “they struggle to believe they can beat a side if they haven’t in a while.” The Ultra have had the better of OpTic in the last four matchups, so the concern is reasonable.

In those series, Ultra have taken six of seven Search and Destroy maps, propelling them to a victory. OpTic did fall short at Major 5 but their only losses came to Ultra. Enigma believes that if the team can use the momentum from Major 5, play with confidence, and come together as a unit, they can hoist that CDL Champs trophy.