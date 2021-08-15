How much do you know about CoD Champs history?

The Call of Duty Championships are always the biggest tournament of any year. But how much do the Reverse Sweep crew remember? Watch Enable, Katie, and Pacman go at it over the history of the prestigious CoD tournament.

With the CDL’s five Majors over and done with, players and fans alike are turning their attention to the upcoming CDL Champs, which will see an incredible $5 million on the line.

The Reverse Sweep team, though, are turning back the clock and testing their knowledge of the famous tournament’s history. See how you get on against Enable, Katie, and Pacman.

