How many players have been banned from Warzone? Total ban numbers revealed by devs - Dexerto

Call of Duty: Warzone developers Raven Software have provided CoD fans another update on cheaters in the battle royale, confirming another ban wave as well as the total number of accounts banned.

Warzone’s second year is continuing along the same trajectory as its first. Its popularity does not appear to be dwindling, with Activision confirming over 100 million players have dropped into Verdansk since its March 2020 launch.

However, the entire life span of CoD’s second battle royale has been marred by cheating. It’s difficult for players of any standard to play a few matches of Warzone without encountering a hacker.

Advertisement

100 million players and counting. Thank you all for dropping in. It wouldn't be #Warzone without you. pic.twitter.com/knanptnCMU — Call of Duty (@CallofDuty) April 20, 2021

We’ve seen players almost unanimously call on Activision to implement better anti-cheat mechanisms and it seems like, after 14 months of asking, they’re finally being added.

Read More: Incredibly broken under the map Warzone exploit at Prison is unstoppable

On May 14, in their latest ban wave, Raven confirmed around 30,000 “malicious accounts” have been banned “across Call of Duty”. While the statement referenced Call of Duty as a whole, the majority can be assumed to have been relating to cheaters in Warzone.

Banned over 30,000 malicious accounts across Call of Duty yesterday… bringing us to over half a million accounts banned in #Warzone. 🚫 — Raven Software (@RavenSoftware) May 14, 2021

Total Warzone accounts banned

Not only did they confirm that the latest ban wave removed 30,000 accounts, but they gave us a total figure for the number of accounts that have been banned since Warzone launched: roughly 500,000. As their May 14 tweet stated, the total is now “over half a million accounts banned in Warzone”.

Advertisement

The ban waves are certainly welcome given Warzone’s enduring issues with hackers, but they are certainly just scratching the surface given the game’s incredible player base. PUBG Mobile, for example, banned over 1.6 million accounts in just one week from the end of April to the beginning of May.

Half a million is a welcome number, but it shows that Warzone’s battle against hackers is only just beginning. We will continue to update this page with total ban figures as they are released by Raven and Activision.