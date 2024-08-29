How Global Weapon Builds work in Warzone & Black Ops 6: New feature explained

Warzone and Black Ops 6 are set to integrate on a new level thanks to the Global Weapon Builds system. Here’s how the new feature works across the games.

While we’ve seen annual CoD titles integrate with Warzone in the past, to varying degrees of success, Treyarch is trying something brand new with the integration of Black Ops 6.

There’s a new feature in the works with hopes of reducing your time spent in menus. If you have a loadout built in one game, the idea is for it to seamlessly carry over into the other.

Article continues after ad

The new system is known as Global Weapon Builds and we’ve got the early rundown on how it all works.

What are Global Weapon Builds in CoD?

At the press of a button, Global Weapon Builds lets you copy a loadout across from Warzone, Zombies, or Black Ops 6 multiplayer. Regardless of where you actually build the weapon in the Gunsmith system, it’ll be available to use across any distinct pillar of the CoD experience.

Article continues after ad

In essence, say you build a multiplayer loadout that absolutely shreds in multiplayer, you might then want to try it out over in Warzone. In previous years, you’ve had to recreate that build from scratch in order to bring it over to a different game. Now, it’s set to integrate seamlessly.

Article continues after ad

It is worth noting, however, this system has only been designed with Black Ops 6 weapons in mind. Although weapons from Modern Warfare 2 and Modern Warfare 3 are still set to be available in Warzone, you’ll still have to copy those over the old-fashioned way.

Moreover, Black Ops 6 features the Wildcard system too, letting you get a little crazy with your builds. Rest assured, all Wildcards equipped will also carry over seamlessly with the new system too.

Article continues after ad

Activision The idea is to take your loadouts with you across every part of the CoD experience.

Expect the Global Weapon Builds system to be available on day one when Black Ops 6 goes live on October 25, at least for multiplayer and Zombies. The feature is expected to then join Warzone when Black Ops 6 integrates as part of the Season 1 update roughly a month later.