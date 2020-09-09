How does Warzone work in Black Ops Cold War? Progression, account, more

Along with the global reveal of Call of Duty: Black Ops Cold War, Activision has revealed exactly how Warzone accounts will be integrated, including cross-play, cross-play, and cross-generation.

In what should be popular news for those who have grinded and spent money on cosmetics and weapons in Warzone, Activision is confirming, via a blog, that everything unlocked in Warzone will be tied directly to their Activision account and will continue to be available for usage in Warzone alongside all of the new content Black Ops Cold War brings to the free-to-play battle royale.

Cross-Play, Cross-Progression, Cross-Generation

For the first time in franchise history, all fans will experience the next generation of global combat as one community, regardless of the platform or console generation on which they play Black Ops Cold War.

With Black Ops Cold War, an entire Multiplayer party could be comprised of up of to five players who are playing the game across the available five platforms, including next and current generation consoles as well as PC.

Alongside cross-platform and cross-generation play, players will have their profile, progression, and statistics tied to their Activision account. This allows them to switch between platforms, if they choose to do so, without losing in-game progress or identity

Battle Pass, Store, and Armory Integration with Warzone

Warzone will continue to evolve after the launch of Call of Duty: Black Ops Cold War, interweaving some of Black Ops Cold War’s themes, weapons, and operators into this blockbuster free-to-play Battle Royale experience.

Specifically, both games will share post-launch seasonal content through the return of the Battle Pass system and the Store, as well as share a progression system. At launch, Black Ops Cold War is set to include a brand-new leveling journey that will later connect to Warzone, allowing players to unlock new functional content to be used in both titles. In addition, both games are set to share post-launch seasonal content through the return of the Battle Pass system and the Store.

On top of all new Black Ops Cold War content, Warzone players will still have access to previously earned content: Weapons, Operators, Blueprints, Equipment, Cosmetics, and so on, that they earned during their experiences in Modern Warfare. Please note that previously earned Modern Warfare content is only available and usable in Modern Warfare and Warzone.

This means:

Those who earned Modern Warfare items in Modern Warfare or Warzone will retain their content when Call of Duty: Black Ops Cold War arrives this November.

All new Black Ops Cold War functional content, such as base weapons and attachments, can be unlocked by playing Black Ops Cold War and Warzone.

The Battle Pass System will continue to include free tiers, similar to the Modern Warfare Battle Pass system, which will include new base weapons in addition to other categories of items players can earn simply by playing the game

Battle Passes will launch in tandem with post-launch live seasons, which will include themed content that matches each season’s narrative.

Players can see the content they will earn or buy through the Battle Pass or Store.

The Battle Pass and Store will feature a variety of cosmetic content, including Operators, Weapons, Blueprints, Player Identity items, and more.

There will not be a Season Pass model. Post-launch Multiplayer maps and modes will be free and given to all players simultaneously on all platforms.

Call of Duty: Black Ops Cold War will continue this concept through a collaborative effort across multiple studios: Treyarch and Raven Software, along with additional support from High Moon Studios, Beenox, Activision Shanghai, Demonware, and Sledgehammer Games.

This news was rumored in the past, but it's good to have it officially confirmed via Activision, as this emphasis on cross-platform, cross-integration means that the player base can be as big as ever, while rewarded for the time (and money) spent on Warzone.