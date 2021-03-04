How Dallas Empire crushed Clayster’s revenge plot at CDL Super Week - Dexerto

CDL Super Week was an event for the ages, with some top-notch performances from the League’s biggest names and teams. For James ‘Clayster’ Eubanks, though, there was much more than CDL points on the line.

Cut by Dallas Empire back in Autumn 2020, Clayster tried his best to make a stand against his former squad with new outfit New York Subliners. Both teams had an eye on Winners Round 2 for the Stage 1 Major, and Dallas ended up turning his dreams of revenge into a nightmare.

Initially, things went phenomenally well for the team. Clayster wreaked havoc against Empire, closing the opening Hardpoint in flashy form, and coming out of Search & Destroy guns-blazing on Checkmate with 13 kills.

Game 3 saw Dallas flip things on its head. With one round away from the prize, NYSL performed exactly how they should be to take the win. But, unlucky and down 10 lives, Clayster’s hope and vengeance began slipping away as they took a loss.

Empire continued to blitz their way through Game 4 with incredible performances from the likes of Anthony ‘Shotzzy’ Cuevas-Castro, with Cuyler ‘Huke’ Garland continuing that streak through into Game 5’s Miami with 12 kills, showing NYSL the door.

At the end of the day, though, there’s no time to dwell on past encounters — as there’s always a new competitor in the sightlines.

For all Call of Duty League news, stay tuned over at our dedicated hub.