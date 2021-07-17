How Crimsix became a CoD legend after almost quitting

The debate over who is Call of Duty’s GOAT rages on, but there is one figure who remains at the top of the list: Crimsix. This is the story of how Crim overcame adversity to become a CoD legend, and the winningest pro in the game’s history.

Dallas Empire’s Ian ‘Crimsix’ Porter has enjoyed a lengthy and incredible career. He holds the most Call of Duty championship wins out of any player in history, and has been a superstar performer for the likes of OpTic, Complexity and EG throughout his time as a CoD pro.

Despite his impressive accomplishments, Crimsix has faced plenty of adversity during his decade-long tenure. From his early days in Call of Duty, through a switch to Halo, and then a triumphant return as one of the CoD GOATs, this is the story of The Crimbot.

