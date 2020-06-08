How Arcitys & Prestinni are saving Chicago Huntsmen

Twin brothers Alec and Preston Sanderson, better known as Arcitys and Prestinni, have been teammates throughout almost all of their professional careers. Having won multiple championships, including a World Championship together under eUnited, they were separated heading into the inaugural season of the franchised Call of Duty League, with Arcitys headed to Chicago Huntsmen and Prestinni to Florida Mutineers. It didn’t take long, though, for rosters to start moving around, and the twins find themselves together once again on a Chicago Huntsmen roster also featuring Seth ‘Scump’ Abner, Matthew ‘FormaL’ Piper and Dylan ‘Envoy’ Hannon. Advertisement

In their first event together, CDL Seattle, the twins helped Chicago add another trophy to the cabinet, and the question has to be asked: are the twins saving the Huntsmen?

Despite looking like a solid team at the first few events, Chicago slowly fell down the pecking order, with Arcitys himself saying they simply didn’t know how to play the game properly.

Now, though, with his brother on his side once more, the team looks utterly refreshed, and fans are left wondering whether this is exactly what Chicago needed to take them all the way to the top for the remainder of the season.