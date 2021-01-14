How to play Black Ops Cold War Zombies for free on PC & console - Dexerto

After being leaked through a Microsoft Store listing, it’s now confirmed that fans can try out Black Ops Cold War Zombies for free from January 14 through January 21, 2021. Here’s what we know about it.
Free access weekends are nothing new for Call of Duty’s standard multiplayer. Every once in a while, Activision will allow players to try out a small selection of the newest multiplayer maps and modes for a short amount of time, with the obvious hopes that it’ll get them to buy the whole game.
While that is normal for the multiplayer (having happened multiple times with Modern Warfare and once already in Black Ops Cold War), the same cannot be said for Zombies modes, as that’s usually kept locked away in the full version. Now, that has changed.
According to Activision, fans who don’t have the game can now have free access to the game’s Zombies mode, from January 14 to January 21, 2021. The best part is that fans earn access to two separate modes during the free week: the standard Die Maschine experience and the new mode: Cranked.
How to download Black Ops Cold War Zombies Free Access
Free Zombies. All week long. #BlackOpsColdWar Zombies Free Access Week starts 1/14. Get all your intel here:https://t.co/rxNjWfaPPj pic.twitter.com/Y8blZIQMvd
— Call of Duty (@CallofDuty) January 11, 2021
To download BOCW: Zombies for the free access week, players will be able to go through their specific system’s store or through their website.
- Go to PlayStation’s Black Ops Cold War website, Microsoft’s BOCW page, or Blizzard’s Battle.net page
- Select “Zombies Free Access Week” and download
- Open up your system, download the contents, and begin fighting the undead
As an added bonus, PlayStation players also get access to Onslaught, a mode exclusive to the platform which allows two players to fight rounds of the undead on multiplayer maps.
Notably absent from the weekend is Dead Ops Arcade 3, a top-down, fan-favorite variant of the traditional Zombies mode. While this is a bit disappointing, it does make sense, as that’s viewed as more of a bonus experience rather than one on the same level as the others.
While players can go through their consoles’ stores or search through Battle.net to find the game, the aforementioned links should make the process a little easier.
This is a fun chance to get people involved in the Zombies mode at no cost and its timing is perfect, as Treyarch just announced that a new Zombies map, Firebase Z, will be coming to Black Ops Cold War in February.