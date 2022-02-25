Hitch reveals most heartbreaking OpTic moment | Quickfire Questions

Davis ‘Hitch’ Edwards has become one of the faces of OpTic Gaming through his content creation. But, have you ever wondered what was the most heartbreaking moment in the org’s history? What about his favorite CoD? We asked him and more.



Hitch began his career in esports as a fan and working behind the camera, but has risen to become one of the top entertainers, especially in the Call of Duty scene. As someone who has followed the scene for years, he has a lot to say about the game.

As part of our Dexerto Originals series with Hitch, we asked him some quickfire questions about his opinion on Call of Duty, including which OpTic moment was the most heartbreaking for him.

Advertisement

Discover More: Reverse Sweep: “OpTic equals best but won’t win home Major!” | CDL 2022 Week 3 Review