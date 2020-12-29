Logo
Hilarious Twitch streamer shows how he plays Warzone & exercises at the same time

Published: 29/Dec/2020 22:18

by Tanner Pierce
Activision/Twitch: InspiredGreen_

If you needed any other reason to feel bad about your exercising habits, one Warzone fan has been playing the battle royale game while simultaneously putting some time in the multiplayer fitness game ‘Zwift’ – and the results are both amusing and impressive.

Finding time to both exercise and game is tough, especially if you have a full-time job. Despite this challenge, at least one player has decided to overcome it by combining both into one activity.

Twitch streamer ‘InspiredGreen_’ has been exercising on a stationary bike during his gaming time, playing such titles as Call of Duty: Warzone. While it might seem like a difficult feat, the streamer has already gotten the hang of it.

Activision
Warzone usually requires a lot of dexterity and focus, so the fact that the streamer is able to do it while exercising is impressive.

One clip from his broadcast, posted to Reddit, shows him exercising by playing an online multiplayer fitness game called Zwift, which allows people to use real-life equipment to roam around a virtual world, while also trying to complete a bounty in Warzone, barely completing it in time. The clip itself is pretty hilarious, and has garnered nearly 250 upvotes within just a few hours.

In a message to Dexerto, InspiredGreen_ says that he’s actually lost some significant weight while experimenting with the current setup, which makes sense, considering Zwift is a full-blown simulator, creating realistic resistance and counting calories burned.

Made it just in time from r/CODWarzone

While his latest clip tracking down a bounty kill is easily his most popular, it’s certainly not the first one that he’s uploaded to Reddit. InspiredGreen_ also does the same thing with Apex Legends, and even uploaded a few videos of himself winning some matches in the battle royale game while exercising on Zwift at the same time.

At the end of the day, it’s hard to not be impressed by the streamer’s commitment to the setup, and perhaps it could inspire others to do the same. Hopefully, he’ll keep going with the setup and make even more hilarious moments while exercising.

Warzone players apparently being “shadowbanned” & forced to play with cheaters

Published: 29/Dec/2020 14:41 Updated: 29/Dec/2020 14:45

by Calum Patterson
Warzone searching for a game banned
A number of Call of Duty content creators, streamers, and regular players believed they have been “shadowbanned” or “blacklisted” in Warzone, being forced into lobbies full of hackers, simply for being reported by opponents.

Cheating has been a constant thorn in Warzone’s side since day one, as crossplay makes aimbots, wallhacks, and other unfair advantages prevalent even for console players.

There is an in-game report function, allowing any player to report any opponent for cheating in only a few button presses. The rise in cheating has made many players overly-suspicious, and so false reports are very common.

Now, some players are claiming that despite not cheating, they are being reported as cheaters thanks to naturally good aim – especially with the incredibly overpowered DMR now dominating Verdansk.

Two players running in Warzone with their weapons drawn
YouTube: Call of Duty
Players believe their account is being shadow banned – just because they were reported.

Warzone shadow bans for suspected cheaters

It appears – though cannot be confirmed – that if your account is reported frequently for cheating, you may be placed into lobbies with a lower trust factor (i.e. with other players also frequently reported for cheating).

If true, it would mean good players, playing fairly without any cheats, may find themselves in an endless loop of facing hackers, simply because they were reported. The issue was raised by popular YouTuber Tomographic, who explained his own experience.

“Essentially, my account has been blacklisted from the matchmaking system, and I’ve now been moved into a ‘cheater bracket’,” the YouTuber explains. “I am running into countless cheaters now. And it sucks I can’t play with my friends, because all my games are occupied by cheaters. The matchmaking system sees me as one of the bad guys, and that ruins the game for everyone else.”

He claims that while playing with friends, fellow YouTubers Aculite and JackFrags, they were running into constant cheaters. But, after Tomographic left the party, the other duo said they were no longer running into cheaters at all.

And it’s not just cheaters. One of the other downsides to this problem is much longer queue times. Tomographic reports waiting up to 20 minutes to find a match. And, even once a match is found, the connection is poor, with high ping, and rampant with cheaters.

Previously, players have reported similar ‘shadow bans’ in base Modern Warfare multiplayer. In October, another YouTuber, Expel, claims he had a similar experience, with matches full of cheaters and very bad connections.

Warzone players banned ‘for no reason’

On the Activision forums, players are claiming to also have shadow bans, with no helpful responses from the support teams.

One player complains of “200 ping matches” and “even if you find a game you’re matched against hackers.” They continue: “It’s a shame that this is the way the game works now, normal player gets shadow ban for no reason and stuck with malicious people who prefer to cheat the game.”

DMR in Warzone
Treyarch
The DMR 14 tactical rifle has taken over in Warzone, and making more players think they’ve been cheated.

There is no response on the forums from Activision Support – nor is there likely to be one forthcoming. For a system like this to work, it must be kept under wraps, to avoid anyone trying to abuse it.

But, in its current implementation, it seems players could maliciously target an opponent with false ban reports, or just mistakenly believe they are cheating. This could result in that account being ‘blacklisted’ from the regular matchmaking pool.

The problem has the potential to get worse while the DMR 14 remains the strongest gun in the game. Players who are killed so quickly by this high-damage weapon are perhaps more likely to report their killer for cheating.