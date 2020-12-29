Hilarious Twitch streamer shows how he plays Warzone & exercises at the same time

If you needed any other reason to feel bad about your exercising habits, one Warzone fan has been playing the battle royale game while simultaneously putting some time in the multiplayer fitness game ‘Zwift’ – and the results are both amusing and impressive.
Finding time to both exercise and game is tough, especially if you have a full-time job. Despite this challenge, at least one player has decided to overcome it by combining both into one activity.
Twitch streamer ‘InspiredGreen_’ has been exercising on a stationary bike during his gaming time, playing such titles as Call of Duty: Warzone. While it might seem like a difficult feat, the streamer has already gotten the hang of it.
One clip from his broadcast, posted to Reddit, shows him exercising by playing an online multiplayer fitness game called Zwift, which allows people to use real-life equipment to roam around a virtual world, while also trying to complete a bounty in Warzone, barely completing it in time. The clip itself is pretty hilarious, and has garnered nearly 250 upvotes within just a few hours.
In a message to Dexerto, InspiredGreen_ says that he’s actually lost some significant weight while experimenting with the current setup, which makes sense, considering Zwift is a full-blown simulator, creating realistic resistance and counting calories burned.
While his latest clip tracking down a bounty kill is easily his most popular, it’s certainly not the first one that he’s uploaded to Reddit. InspiredGreen_ also does the same thing with Apex Legends, and even uploaded a few videos of himself winning some matches in the battle royale game while exercising on Zwift at the same time.
At the end of the day, it’s hard to not be impressed by the streamer’s commitment to the setup, and perhaps it could inspire others to do the same. Hopefully, he’ll keep going with the setup and make even more hilarious moments while exercising.