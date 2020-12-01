Hilarious Black Ops Cold War bug uses "the force" to inspect weapons - Dexerto

An amusing new Call of Duty Black Ops Cold War has been discovered that lets players channel their inner Jedi and “use the force” to check out their weapons.

The inspect weapon feature is a nice little option players have in Call of Duty games where the character can perform an animation to see all their attachments, stickers, or other cosmetics.

When using inspect weapon, the player will even remove the magazine from the gun before re-inserting it in. And as it turns out, this makes for a pretty fun visual bug.

As discovered by Redditor DaRaginAsian, when players hold a grenade and then activate inspect weapon, the magazine will start to float in the air.

If this wasn’t already odd-looking enough, the magazine starts to behave just like if someone had their hands on it, despite it clearly floating by itself.

Eventually, it gets re-inserted into the weapon and the player is able to return to the game like nothing happened. It’s not at all game-breaking, but rather just a fun bug that some don’t want to see get patched out.

“I hope this doesn’t get patched out. It’s a bug probably but it deserves to stay in,” a user commented on the Reddit thread.

“I hope this stays in, such a fun little harmless bug,” another replied.

Meanwhile, others had a bit of fun with the whole Jedi/force comparison that the original poster made. “It’s not a story the Jedi would tell you. The dark side of the Force is a pathway to many abilities some consider to be unnatural,” joked a Star Wars fan.

Only time will tell what Treyarch decides to do with this bug and if they deem it patch-worthy. Really, there doesn’t seem to be anything wrong with it and doesn’t provide any sort of advantage to players, so it’ll be a shame to see it go.