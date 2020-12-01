 Hilarious Black Ops Cold War bug uses "the force" to inspect weapons - Dexerto
Call of Duty

Hilarious Black Ops Cold War bug uses “the force” to inspect weapons

Published: 1/Dec/2020 17:46

by Michael Gwilliam
Yoda uses the force to reload gun in Black Ops Cold War
Activision

Black Ops Cold War

An amusing new Call of Duty Black Ops Cold War has been discovered that lets players channel their inner Jedi and “use the force” to check out their weapons.

The inspect weapon feature is a nice little option players have in Call of Duty games where the character can perform an animation to see all their attachments, stickers, or other cosmetics.

When using inspect weapon, the player will even remove the magazine from the gun before re-inserting it in. And as it turns out, this makes for a pretty fun visual bug.

As discovered by Redditor DaRaginAsian, when players hold a grenade and then activate inspect weapon, the magazine will start to float in the air.

Modern Warfare AX-50 weapon inspect
Activision
The inspect weapon feature was a hit in Modern Warfare and Warzone.

If this wasn’t already odd-looking enough, the magazine starts to behave just like if someone had their hands on it, despite it clearly floating by itself.

Eventually, it gets re-inserted into the weapon and the player is able to return to the game like nothing happened. It’s not at all game-breaking, but rather just a fun bug that some don’t want to see get patched out.

“I hope this doesn’t get patched out. It’s a bug probably but it deserves to stay in,” a user commented on the Reddit thread.

turns out you can inspect weapons while holding grenades, allowing you to use the force from blackopscoldwar

“I hope this stays in, such a fun little harmless bug,” another replied.

Meanwhile, others had a bit of fun with the whole Jedi/force comparison that the original poster made. “It’s not a story the Jedi would tell you. The dark side of the Force is a pathway to many abilities some consider to be unnatural,” joked a Star Wars fan.

Only time will tell what Treyarch decides to do with this bug and if they deem it patch-worthy. Really, there doesn’t seem to be anything wrong with it and doesn’t provide any sort of advantage to players, so it’ll be a shame to see it go.

CS:GO

Army National Guard CSGO Community Nights: How to enter & compete

Published: 13/Oct/2020 18:38 Updated: 17/Nov/2020 18:45

by Calum Patterson
US Army community nights

Sponsored

The US Army National Guard are running a series of CS:GO Community Nights and tournaments, all the way until December, with prizes up for grabs. Here’s how to get involved.

Army National Gaurd

 

Starting in October, the community nights will offer up 30,000 points, which can be redeemed for prizes.

For the duration of the three-month-long series, players can also register their teams for bi-weekly tournaments, which will be held on the National Guard’s organizer page.

So, if you want to compete in CS:GO, participate in the community nights, and earn some prizes along the way, here’s everything you need to know.

How to register for National Guard Community Nights

First, you’ll need to be a United States resident to participate. Make sure you are registered here, and then you can sign up for each event.

Every player will begin with 1000 points, and be awarded 10 points for a win, or be deducted 10 points for a loss. The player with the most points will walk away with 10,000 points, 2nd and 3rd get 5,000, and 4th through 7th 2,500 each.

Links for all the upcoming community nights can be found below. Each night will begin at 12pm PT / 3pm EST.

November

December

For the bi-weekly tournaments, starting on October 18, players will be ranked on their wins/losses throughout this period. The top players will proceed to the next stage of the tournament and will be rewarded with Points, from a pool of 30,000.

Missions

To make things interesting though, Missions will be in-play for all matches, as a way to earn extra points. For example, actions such as getting headshots, clutches, bomb defuses, nade kills and more will be rewarded.

You will be set a mission challenge, for example, get 3 clutches, and succeeding will earn points.