“Hidden” optic in MW2 goes viral on TikTok for most basic reason

A TikTok video about a so-called “hidden” optic in Call of Duty: MW2 has gone viral online for the most basic of reasons.

As many players have realized, weapon attachments in Modern Warfare 2 occasionally boast negatives that outweigh their positives.

For instance, though an attachment may boost a gun’s damage output, it may also hurt ADS or recoil-related stats.

Players have discerned between the worthwhile add-ons and those best left alone, however. And the Cronen Mini Red Dot has already been labeled a fan-favorite optic. Yet, it’s not the Cronen-branded optic attachment currently making the rounds on TikTok.

“Hidden” MW2 optic is going viral for an unexpected reason

Popular TikTok user loochytv recently regaled viewers with a tale of how he “[fell] in love with Modern Warfare 2.”

Central to this love affair is the Expedite 12 shotgun, which the TikToker upgraded to level 7. While on his leveling journey, the player uncovered something “hidden” inside the weapon – “the greatest optic in Call of Duty history.”

The optic in question is the Cronen Mini Pro. Though it bears a lot in common with the average red dot sight, loochytv said it’s special because the dot is “f—ing blue.”

That’s right, the “hidden” MW2 optic that’s generated more than two million TikTok views owes its uniqueness to the color of its dot. This seems reason enough for shotgunners to invest their time and effort into leveling up the Expedite 12 weapon.

Folks in the video’s comment section have called attention to the optic attachment’s other notable qualities, though. Apparently, the Cronen Mini Pro in the video above is the same as the red dot sight from the original Modern Warfare 2, according to several TikTok users.

Call of Duty: Modern Warfare 2 is available now on PC, PlayStation, and Xbox platforms.