Havok opens up on shock MajorManiak benching | CDL Interview

After a brief stint back in Challengers, competitive CoD veteran Colt ‘Havok’ McLendon is back in the Call of Duty League. Though his return comes as part of a huge shakeup in the Minnesota ROKKR that saw MajorManiak benched.

With ROKKR struggling to improve beyond Top 8 finishes thus far in the 2022 CDL season, changes had to be made. On April 27, the org decided to bench fan-favorite MajorManiak and replace him with former Mutineers pro Havok.

In this interview, Havok dives into the news head first, detailing how his CDL return came about and his plans for “revenge” against former teammates in Florida.

Advertisement

Discover More: Shotzzy Names His COD GOAT! | 20 Questions