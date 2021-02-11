Logo
Call of Duty

H3CZ reveals crazy timeline that almost cost OpTic’s first CDL matches

Published: 11/Feb/2021 4:22

by Brad Norton
HECZ and Dashy vlogging
YouTube: HECZ

Share

Call of Duty League Dashy H3CZ OpTic Gaming

OpTic Chicago’s start to the 2021 Call of Duty League season was almost disastrous but here’s how Hector ‘H3CZ’ Rodriguez managed to keep Brandon ‘Dashy’ Otell in the starting lineup for their opening matchups.

The new CDL season is all set to kick off on Thursday, February 11 with the Atlanta FaZe Home Series. While teams are all competing online for another year, a majority of the league’s player base has relocated to the United States for the best chance at success.

All of OpTic moved to Texas at the start of 2021 in order to compete out of the HECZQUARTERS. All four starting members made the transition and were ready to get the action underway with their opening series on February 12 against Paris Legion.

However, a major spanner was thrown into the works as Dashy almost missed this first showdown. As a Canadian temporarily in the US, Dashy’s ‘P1’ Visa was only just approved days prior. To properly activate it, he needed to exit the country and make it back in time. Here’s how he got it done thanks to H3CZ.

Due to the ongoing global crisis, leaving the country and reentering in a short timeframe isn’t as simple as it once was. “[Dashy] couldn’t go back to Canada because Canada has a 14 day quarantine period,” H3CZ explained.

Even if Dashy left the moment he got approval, it would have overlapped with the first week of CDL action. To avoid this disaster, the two got on flights to Mexico as soon as they could.

It was an “insane timeline” but flying in and out of Mexico – a total of “eight hours travel” – was enough to activate the Visa and keep Dashy in the US for the season ahead. The Visa even lasts “five years,” Dashy added, meaning he won’t have to go through that process again anytime soon.

Without that option to rapidly get in and out on the same day, OpTic’s first week could have looked completely different. 

The relevant section begins at the 16:45 mark below.

Following their first matchup against Paris, OpTic squares off against Atlanta FaZe on Sunday, February 14. Not having Dashy in the lineup, or having Dashy play on high ping, would have been a major disadvantage to kick the year off.

All four members of the starting lineup will now be competing out of the HECZQUARTERS without issue. Thanks to this hectic day of travel, an early crisis has been avoided. For a full rundown on the first week of action, be sure to check our complete hub for the Atlanta FaZe Home Series.

Call of Duty

F1 driver Lando Norris wants to add Call of Duty League team to his Quadrant esports org

Published: 11/Feb/2021 1:01 Updated: 11/Feb/2021 1:05

by Tanner Pierce
Activision/Lando Norris

Share

Call of Duty League

Star Formula One driver Lando Norris said in a recent interview that he wants his new esports organization Quandrant to include teams for individual games, including one for Call of Duty in the CDL, sometime in the near future.

After officially getting fully invested in the esports industry with the launch of his organization Quadrant a few months back, it now seems like F1 superstar Lando Norris is looking to go a bit deeper with the company.

In a recent Q&A video uploaded to the Quadrant YouTube channel, Norris was asked by a fan what his “ultimate goal” is for his esports organization. The founder responded by saying he wants to expand Quadrant, including the addition of teams for games like CoD and Rocket League.

“My ultimate dream with Quadrant is to grow it a lot and become a much bigger esports team” he said. “And grow it from where we are now, not just to have content creators, but to have teams in CDL, so Call of Duty, in Rocket League, in different games.”

(Clip starts at 12:34 for mobile users)

Norris’ proclamation of wanting a Call of Duty League franchise is a bold one, considering that it would most assuredly cost him tens of millions of dollars on top of how difficult it can be to secure a spot.

He did not discuss any other specifics about his plan, so this could be something for way later down the line. In addition to securing the funds, he’d obviously also have to wait until the CDL is looking to expand from its current field of 12 franchises.

Of course, he could always go the route of a non-pro team in the meantime, one that competes in the CDL’s amateur Challengers division. That would still be a pretty big deal; Challengers provides a lot of excitement and intense competition, along with some hefty prize pools.

CDL
The 2021 CDL season is set to kick off on February 11, 2021.

Norris’ interest in CoD isn’t a big surprise. He has ties to one of the esport’s biggest stars, Dallas Empire’s Ian ‘Crimsix’ Porter, not to mention that a member of his Quadrant staff, ‘Riabish,’ is a self-proclaimed “Call of Duty Queen.”

As an avid gamer and streamer on Twitch, he’s probably seen and understands the presence that CoD has in the gaming world, and with the CDL on the up and up, it makes sense for him to want to expand in that direction.