H3CZ claims Call of Duty League could have $40 million prize pool with easy changes

As the CDL is in the middle of the offseason, OpTic Gaming CEO H3CZ claims that the Call of Duty League could have a $40 million prize pool by adding crowdfunding.

The Atlanta FaZe took home the 2021 Call of Duty League Championship and their share of the $2.5 million prize.

While the entirety of the CDL season saw a $5 million prize pool spread across five stages and champs, people think there is room to make it even bigger.

OpTic Gaming CEO, Hector ‘H3CZ’ Rodriguez has a simple solution for Activision that could see the CDL with over $40 million in prizes up for grabs.

H3CZ claims CDL prize pool could increase with crowdfunding

In an episode of the OpTic podcast, H3CZ and the crew bring up the prize pool from Dota 2’s TI which was $40 million thanks to crowdfunding.

Despite the CDL only having $2.5 million for its World Championship, H3CZ thinks this can change and even exceed the $40 million. Crowdfunding would take a portion of money that the community spends on the game and put it toward the CDL’s prize pool.

In the clip, he said crowdfunding is something the community has been asking for for a while now. The CEO also mentions that Call of Duty makes $5.2 million a day which adds up to around $1.9 billion a year.

While it seems that there is extra money to spend on the league he still thinks there’s another way to generate this money. He thinks if there were CDL skin packs to buy at the launch of the game, Activision could see a huge increase in revenue that could be shared toward tournaments.

“If there was an opportunity for everybody throughout the year to buy Champs packs of the teams and personalities, and everybody gets their little piece… We are going to have some pretty cool moments where $40 million is f**king obtainable.” H3CZ said.

While it is unknown if the Call of Duty league will ever have crowdfunding, but the OpTic camp thinks it can help match other tournament prize pools and exceed $40 million.