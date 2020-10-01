H3CZ acquires OpTic Gaming from Immortals: Report

Hector ‘H3CZ’ Rodriguez has reportedly acquired OpTic Gaming in a deal separate from his ties with NRG Esports, where he currently serves as co-CEO.

The deal reportedly sees H3CZ set to occupy the Los Angeles Call of Duty League spot held by OpTic Gaming, an organization he created and built before its sale in June 2019, in which Immortals Gaming Club acquired OpTic parent company, Infinite, in a deal valued at around $100m.

According to Esports Observer, the acquisition is still pending League approval, and H3CZ himself "intends to divest to interested esports organizations." This is likely a compulsory step due to ownership rules of the CDL preventing H3CZ having ownership in more than one team in the league.

As the original report states, "sources close to the deal have come forward stating that after negotiations spanning a little over a month, Rodriguez purchased the OpTic Gaming IP in its entirety."

This would mean that H3CZ owns every asset and resource under the OpTic Gaming umbrella, and that negotiations likely started taking place around the time of the Call of Duty League Championship in late-August.

His ties with Chicago Huntsmen are expected to remain intact, so where the CDL spot occupied by OpTic Gaming Los Angeles goes remains to be seen.

Naturally, fans want to see the likes of Nadeshot and his 100 Thieves organization find his way back into the Call of Duty League, but after his decision not to buy-in at the start of its inaugural year, it's impossible to speculate whether he would have had a change of heart since then.

More details are coming as and when they are available.