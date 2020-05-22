Gunless reportedly joining OpTic Gaming LA after being cut by Huntsmen

Peirce ‘Gunless’ Hillman is reportedly set to join OpTic Gaming Los Angeles after the CDL Seattle Home Series, following the Huntsmen’s decision to drop the Canadian star in favor of 2019 world champion Preston 'Prestinni' Sanderson.

Gunless has been left adrift since May 18, when Chicago confirmed they would be adding Florida superstar Prestinni to their already stacked lineup. Hillman was the player that made way, though it was a messy split in the end.

The Canadian star found himself without a starting CDL spot, despite arguably being one of the most talented Call of Duty players in the franchise league. He’s frequently claimed MVP tips at events, and has won multiple championships.

Hillman’s track record made him one of the hottest free agents on the market, and OGLA seems to have taken notice. According to an insider email sent to commentator Alan ‘IHOLDSHIFT’ Donofrio, OpTic are set to swoop for Gunless after Seattle.

The high-profile switch would see Chicago’s benched star reunited with two former Rise Nation teammates Thomas ‘TJHaLy’ Haly and Austin ‘SlasheR’ Liddicoat. The trio won CWL Anaheim and Seattle during WWII.

OpTic has been on an upward trend since a raft of roster changes coming into the Florida Home Series earlier this month. LA hooked two-time world champion Jordan ‘JKap’ Kaplan for Martin ‘Chino’ Chino, and finished second.

The team’s first grand final appearance ⁠— which was only silenced by league-leaders Atlanta FaZe after a 3–1 closing battle ⁠— netted them 30 points. The second-place finish fired them from last place into a playoff position in eighth.

Gunless will likely slot into a submachine gun role with Los Angeles, especially considering the team is still struggling to balance SlasheR and Dashy on the ARs. Chino will likely make way for the Canadian in the starting lineup.

OpTic may be making a move for Gunless, according to reports, but nothing official will be bedded in until after Seattle at least. That means Los Angeles will most likely be running it back with the second-place roster from Florida.

The eighth-placed squad will face Minnesota RØKKR first up on May 22. The northern squad is currently sitting in fourth place in the standings. If OpTic edges their first-round rivals, they will face Paris or Chicago in the second round.

Follow all the action in Seattle right here in Dexerto’s dedicated CDL coverage hub.