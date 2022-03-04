Gismo: “London’s gunskill is better than FaZe!” | CDL Major interview

Following London Royal Ravens’ opening round win against LA Guerrillas, Dexerto got an exclusive interview with Joey ‘Gismo’ Owen who claims the team has better gunskill than Atlanta FaZe.

Gismo played a key role in London’s first win of the Major and he’s feeling really confident to lift the trophy. He said that his team is the best at slaying and can beat anyone, including FaZe.

The Ravens will face off against Toronto Ultra on March 5 and could possibly match up against FaZe in the Winner Bracket Finals. Check out everything Gismo had to say about Major 1 so far.

