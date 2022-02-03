Game-breaking Warzone glitch forces console players into an abstract hellscape

Call of Duty: Warzone’s console players continue to exist in purgatory. The latest game-breaking PlayStation and Xbox glitch forces gamers to re-deploy into a nightmarish landscape of broken pixels.

Dying in Warzone is bad, but there’s always a chance, albeit a usually slim one, to regain once you re-deploy onto the map. In Rebirth Island, making use of your return is difficult, but critical to surviving into the end game.

Unfortunately, that difficulty level seems to have been raised for console players. In a new bug, which appears exclusive to those on PlayStation and Xbox, people are finding their screens replaced by abstract hellscapes when dropping back in.

Unashamedly playing on PS4, I discovered this glitch myself. It’s nauseating, frustrating, and frankly very hard to describe – so you have to see it for yourself.

Console Warzone bug throws players into pixelated layer of hell

console warzone is truly a spiritual experience pic.twitter.com/za6ARstxsc — théo (@TheoSalaun) February 2, 2022

As you can see in the clip, I re-deploy as my teammates are in the midst of angrily trying to rebuild our resources. Unfortunately, I was unable to be of any help… as everything but my HUD was replaced with shapeshifting, dark, hellish pixels.

Stunned by the situation at hand, I struggled to explain it to my teammates: “I’m gonna throw up. You guys have no idea what I’m looking at … brother, what the f**k.”

Console Warzone has not only been plagued by the absence of an FOV slider, but also by a number of annoying bugs and glitches since the release of Pacific. This has caused players to consider retirement and the latest problem is proof of why emotions are running so high.

In my case, On-Demand Texture Streaming was already disabled, so all steps possible to avoid a crash had been taken. It remains unclear just what prompted this game-breaking glitch, but it was fixed by the next game.

So far, Raven Software have yet to address this specific, hellish bug – but console players can hope that it’s one of the things they’re working to fix now that Season 2 was delayed for quality-assurance purposes.