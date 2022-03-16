Game-breaking Vanguard bug gives players literal wall hacks

Call of Duty: Vanguard players have discovered a new bug that rewards efficient players with actual wall hacks. The game-breaking glitch is causing concern, as it lets people keep their Glide Bomb perks after the killstreak ends.

The CoD community has had a lot of issues with Vanguard recently. After a March 10 patch brought some fixes and weapon adjustments, players have discovered new exploits and complained about ‘OP’ perks.

The latest concern is more game-breaking than the others, though. Essentially, it’s granting players wall hacks once they secure a Glide Bomb killstreak.

When aiming your Glide Bomb, Vanguard highlights enemies on the map with red circles – regardless of whether or not they’re behind cover. As demonstrated by a player on Twitter, a bug lets you keep that enhanced visibility for the rest of the match.

Vanguard bug gives CoD players wall hacks

New Vanguard bug gives players wall hacks? Imagine if this happened during the Major 😳 (via: @iF0RL0) pic.twitter.com/svtr3NQXAY — Dexerto Esports (@DexertoEsports) March 16, 2022

The clip, originally shared by ‘iF0RL0,’ shows the player’s POV as they call in their Glide Bomb. You can see, during the bombing, that enemy players are marked by red circles – which are shaded differently depending on whether or not said enemies are protected by cover or not.

Once the bomb ends, though, the red circles remained on F0RL0’s screen. The player proceeded to run around the map, knowing exactly where their opponents were at all times.

Like I shit you not, the game GAVE me cheats pic.twitter.com/ukfQzSL0EM — Hunt (@iF0RL0) March 15, 2022

F0RL0 originally tweeted about the issue with clear surprise: “I s**t you not, the game GAVE me cheats.” An unintended participant in this game-breaking glitch, F0RL0 immediately took to Twitter to share just how ridiculous the situation was.

The replies to our DexertoEsports post shared in this shock, commenting “bruh wtf” and tagging the developers in hopes of a response.

Others also explained that this bug happened to them as well, some claiming it’s been around for “weeks.” With the Call of Duty League continuing qualifier matches for Major 2 this weekend, this issue is a time-sensitive one and fans are eager for Sledgehammer Games to deploy a fix.