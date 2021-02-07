 Game-breaking God mode glitch returns to ruin Warzone Armored Royale LTM - Dexerto
Call of Duty

Game-breaking God mode glitch returns to ruin Warzone Armored Royale LTM

Published: 7/Feb/2021 11:18

by Joe Craven
Warzone Armored Royale Image
Activision

Warzone

Fans of Call of Duty: Warzone have been left scratching their heads once again, as another ‘god mode’ glitch, giving players invincibility and invisibility, plagues the Armored Royale LTM. 

Warzone fans have become more than accustomed to bugs and glitches in the game, with many vocalizing their frustrations with the game’s development teams.

Some accuse them of being too slow to fix problems, as well as causing more issues with unrelated patches. Hitmarkers, for example, broke following the February 6 update, which fixed the return of the infinite stim glitch. 

Following the merger with Black Ops Cold War back on December 16, an invisibility glitch reared its ugly head in Warzone. This enabled players to become completely hidden, all while firing and attacking enemies as normal. It was promptly patched, but an even worse glitch has now become prevalent in the Armored Royale playlist.

Warzone Armored Royale Trucks
Activision
Armored Royale features Cargo Trucks offering major reinforcements.

The new glitch, noted by many Reddit users on February 6, shows players not only invisible but also invincible. On the off chance players can find and hit their invisible opponents, they then have to contend with unlimited health. It’s fair to say that it’s a game-breaking bug, plaguing the Armored Royale LTM.

One player shared a clip from a late-game, jumping down a rocky outcrop for cover. They are then downed and killed by an unseen enemy. The killcam then rubs salt into the wound, showing an opponent straight ahead of the player and simply invisible.

The caption claims it’s the second time that particular glitch has been encountered following the February 6 update.

Invisibility glitch back? This was my second encounter after update (0:12) from CODWarzone

There were plenty of other posts, all suggesting that the glitch is particularly prevalent in Armored Royale. It’s not currently clear whether it’s plaguing other playlists, like standard modes. Certain posts about the glitch have since been removed from the Warzone subreddit, for unclear reasons.

Hopefully, given the significant issues caused by the bug, we will see a swift patch from Raven Software. While helicopters were identified as a cause following the BOCW merger, it’s not currently obvious what is behind the game-breaking god mode glitch. The only thing that’s clear is that it’s worse than ever, and ruining matches for innocent players.

Call of Duty

CDL Atlanta FaZe Opening Weekend: schedule, teams, format, more

Published: 7/Feb/2021 1:04 Updated: 7/Feb/2021 1:14

by Albert Petrosyan
CDL

Call of Duty League CDL Atlanta

The Call of Duty League is back for its second season and kicking off the 2021 campaign is the Atlanta FaZe Home Series, the first of three Stage 1 events ahead of the CDL’s first-ever Major. You can find everything you need to follow the event below.

  • Opening Weekend takes place February 11-14.
  • All 12 teams will be in attendance; 100T make CDL debut with LA Thieves.
  • Valuable CDL points up for grabs to determine Stage 1 Major seeding.

CDL Opening Weekend: Stream

The CoD League broadcasted their events exclusively on YouTube in the 2020 season and that won’t be changing for 2021. You can catch the whole Opening Weekend stream below, and watch any of the action you missed on the CDL’s YouTube channel.

CDL Opening Weekend: Schedule

This event is composed of four days of matches – two matches each on February 11-12 followed by a pair of three-match days on Feb 13-14.

Day 1 – Thursday, February 11

Match PST EST GMT AEDT (Feb 12)
Minnesota ROKKR vs LA Thieves 12:00 PM 3:00 PM 8:00 PM 7:00 AM
Seattle Surge vs Dallas Empire 1:30 PM 4:30 PM 9:30 PM 8:30 AM

Day 2 – Friday, February 12

Match PST EST GMT AEDT (Feb 13)
Paris Legion vs OpTic Chicago 12:00 PM 3:00 PM 8:00 PM 7:00 AM
LA Guerrillas vs Atlanta FaZe 1:30 PM 4:30 PM 9:30 PM 8:30 AM

Day 3 – Saturday, February 13

Match PST EST GMT AEDT (Feb 14)
Paris Legion vs LA Guerrillas 12:00 PM 3:00 PM 8:00 PM 7:00 AM
Toronto Ultra vs Florida Mutineers 1:30 PM 4:30 PM 9:30 PM 8:30 AM
New York Subliners vs LA Thieves 3:00 PM 6:00 PM 11:00 PM 10:00 AM

Day 4 – Sunday, February 14

Match PST EST GMT AEDT (Feb 15)
Seattle Surge vs London Royal Ravens 12:00 PM 3:00 PM 8:00 PM 7:00 AM
Minnesota ROKKR vs Dallas Empire 1:30 PM 4:30 PM 9:30 PM 8:30 AM
OpTic Chicago vs Atlanta FaZe 3:00 PM 6:00 PM 11:00 PM 10:00 AM

CDL Opening Weekend: Format & CDL Points

  • Location: Online (hosted by Atlanta FaZe)
  • Prize Pool: N/A
  • CDL Points: 10 per win
  • Maps & Modes:
    • Hardpoint: Checkmate, Crossroads, Garrison, Moscow, Raid
    • Search & Destroy: Checkmate, Garrison, Miami, Moscow, Raid
    • Control: Checkmate, Garrison, Raid
  • Matches are best-of-five (HP, S&D, Control, HP, S&D)

CDL Opening Weekend: Teams & Rosters

LA Thieves CDL roster
LA Thieves
The LA Thieves finally make their organizational debut in the CDL.

All 12 teams are competing in the Opening Weekend, split into two groups. The groups are determined in a special draw that takes place before each Stage and stay that way through the Stage’s three events and Major before getting redrawn.

Note: Rosters are not confirmed until the tournament starts

Group A

Team Roster
Dallas Empire Crimsix, Shotzzy, Huke, iLLeY
London Royal Ravens Alexx, Dylan, Seany, Zer0
Los Angeles Thieves Kenny, SlasheR, TJHaLy, Temp
Minnesota ROKKR Accuracy, Attach, Priestahh, MajorManiak
New York Subliners Clayster, Asim, Diamondcon, Mack
Seattle Surge Octane, Gunless, Prestinni, Loony

Group B

Team Roster
Atlanta FaZe Simp, Cellium, aBeZy, Arcitys
Florida Mutineers Skyz, Owakening, Slacked, Neptune
Los Angeles Guerrillas SiLLY, Assault, Apathy, Vivid
OpTic Chicago Scump, FormaL, Envoy, Dashy
Paris Legion AquA, Classic, Fire, Skrapz
Toronto Ultra Methodz, Bance, Cammy, CleanX

Make sure to follow us on Twitter, @Dexertointel, where we will be providing live coverage of this event, including map-by-map updates, daily recaps, and more.