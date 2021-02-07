Game-breaking God mode glitch returns to ruin Warzone Armored Royale LTM - Dexerto

Fans of Call of Duty: Warzone have been left scratching their heads once again, as another ‘god mode’ glitch, giving players invincibility and invisibility, plagues the Armored Royale LTM.

Warzone fans have become more than accustomed to bugs and glitches in the game, with many vocalizing their frustrations with the game’s development teams.

Some accuse them of being too slow to fix problems, as well as causing more issues with unrelated patches. Hitmarkers, for example, broke following the February 6 update, which fixed the return of the infinite stim glitch.

Following the merger with Black Ops Cold War back on December 16, an invisibility glitch reared its ugly head in Warzone. This enabled players to become completely hidden, all while firing and attacking enemies as normal. It was promptly patched, but an even worse glitch has now become prevalent in the Armored Royale playlist.

The new glitch, noted by many Reddit users on February 6, shows players not only invisible but also invincible. On the off chance players can find and hit their invisible opponents, they then have to contend with unlimited health. It’s fair to say that it’s a game-breaking bug, plaguing the Armored Royale LTM.

One player shared a clip from a late-game, jumping down a rocky outcrop for cover. They are then downed and killed by an unseen enemy. The killcam then rubs salt into the wound, showing an opponent straight ahead of the player and simply invisible.

The caption claims it’s the second time that particular glitch has been encountered following the February 6 update.

There were plenty of other posts, all suggesting that the glitch is particularly prevalent in Armored Royale. It’s not currently clear whether it’s plaguing other playlists, like standard modes. Certain posts about the glitch have since been removed from the Warzone subreddit, for unclear reasons.

Hopefully, given the significant issues caused by the bug, we will see a swift patch from Raven Software. While helicopters were identified as a cause following the BOCW merger, it’s not currently obvious what is behind the game-breaking god mode glitch. The only thing that’s clear is that it’s worse than ever, and ruining matches for innocent players.