Full list of Warzone 2 map POIs potentially leaked

The full list of all Warzone 2 map POIs might have been leaked, featuring a number of recreations of classic Modern Warfare 2 maps.

On May 18, the first Warzone 2 and Modern Warfare 2 map leaks started to spread across the internet, with Quarry, Highrise, Terminal, and Afghan suggested to be coming to both games.

One day later, the full list of possible Warzone 2 map POIs was supposedly leaked, giving players an insight into the sheer scale of the upcoming game.

As well as the above MW2 maps from the original title in 2009, there will be 14 more POIs in Warzone 2 — amounting to 18 — and it’s not clear yet whether some of these will also be reimagined versions of classic maps.

All Warzone 2 map POIs

While the Warzone 2 map has still largely been kept under wraps, and there’s been no real hint yet of what could possibly be revealed, however, these leaks could give a good idea of what to expect.

Here’s the full list of all 18 POIs in the Warzone 2 map, according to popular leaker Tom Henderson for eXputer:

Oasis

Wartorn

Quarry (Quarry)

Oilfield

Modern City (Highrise)

Caves (Afghan)

Dam

Marshes

Harbor

Sira

Observatory

Mountain town (assumed Favela)

Graveyard

Oldtown

Shipwreck

Fishtown

Fort

Airport (Terminal)

Other notable names here include Oasis (the name of a Modern Warfare 3 DLC map), Dam (a POI in Verdansk), and Harbor (Suldal Harbor was a DLC map in Modern Warfare 2019).

As always, it’s worth taking these leaks with a pinch of salt. Even if the information is accurate at the time of writing, things can always change, and this list of POIs might look completely different by the time the game arrives.