 Full list of 21 Black Ops Cold War Scorestreaks reportedly leaked - Dexerto
Logo
Call of Duty

Full list of 21 Black Ops Cold War Scorestreaks reportedly leaked

Published: 28/Oct/2020 23:27 Updated: 28/Oct/2020 23:28

by Brad Norton
Activision

Share

Black Ops Cold War

Black Ops Cold War is still a few weeks away from launch, though an early leak appears to have confirmed all 21 Scorestreaks that will be available from day one.

Killstreaks and Scorestreaks have been a staple of the Call of Duty franchise for many years now. Black Ops Cold War is sticking to the formula with a few unique changes, though there might be more streaks to unlock than ever before. 

Treyarch’s next release is set to drop on November 13 though major leaks are already starting to slip through the cracks. We got our first look at a list of Scorestreaks through the game’s early access Alpha and Beta tests. However, that was barely scratching the surface if the new intel holds true.

Black Ops Cold War is set to boast 21 unique streaks at launch. All of which can be earned across multiple lives so long as you’re adding to your total score by tallying kills and completing objectives. While we can’t include the leaked image as to avoid DMCAs, here’s a rundown on each and every streak.

Black Ops Cold War Scorestreaks
Activision
The early access Alpha gave us a look at just a few Black Ops Cold War Scorestreaks.

First up, the cheapest streak in the game appears to be the Incendiary Bow. Just like the War Machine available in the Beta, this will be an equippable weapon to deal extraordinary damage. Next up are a few familiar inclusions on the cheaper side of things. The RC-XD, Spy Plane, Counter Spy Plane, and Care Package are all to be expected. Though one new streak stands out.

At 700 points, players will seemingly be able to equip some armor just like in Warzone. The icon displays a bulletproof vest, so additional health could be on the menu in the core multiplayer experience

The Flamethrower is another fresh addition that we haven’t seen yet, while the Death Machine is reportedly also making a return. As we scale up to the more expensive streaks, a Hand Cannon is available for 2250 points. There’s no telling just how this one might work, though it could provide a One In The Chamber style buff.

At the very end of the list is the expected AI and pilotable Scorestreaks. You’ve got the Attack Helicopter and Chopper Gunner alongside a VTOL Escort and the Gunship to round things out. You’ll need to go on an absolute tear to unlock the final streak, however, as it’s placed at 10,000 points.

Below is a complete list of all Scorestreaks coming to Black Ops Cold War.

All 21 Scorestreaks in Black Ops Cold War

  • Incendiary Bow – 500
  • RC-XD – 600
  • Armor – 700
  • Spy Plane – 800
  • Counter Spy Plane – 900
  • Flamethrower – 1,000
  • Care Package – 1,250
  • Sentry Turret – 1,400
  • Death Machine – 1,500
  • Cruise Missile – 1,750
  • Artillery – 2,000
  • Hand Cannon –  2,250
  • Napalm Strike – 2,500
  • Air Patrol – 3,000
  • War Machine – 3,250
  • Strafe Run – 3,500
  • Attack Helicopter – 4,000
  • H.A.R.P. – 5,000
  • Chopper Gunner – 6,000
  • VTOL Escort – 8,000
  • Gunship – 10,000
Black Ops Cold War gameplay
Activision
Outside of AI-controlled air support, there will be a few pilotable streaks as usual in Black Ops Cold War.

Obviously, it’s worth taking this information with a grain of salt for now. There’s a good chance this information comes from an earlier build of the game. Some Streaks may have been removed or significantly changed already. 

Be sure to keep your eyes peeled over the coming days, however. If early copies of the game are already out in the wild, more leaks will likely be on the way.

CS:GO

How to watch BLAST Premier Fall 2020: stream, teams, schedule, results

Published: 24/Oct/2020 6:55 Updated: 27/Oct/2020 21:41

by Andrew Amos
Blast Premier Fall 2020 header
BLAST

Share

BLAST Premier G FUEL

The world’s best Counter-Strike is taking place in Europe right now. BLAST Premier Fall 2020 is set to kick off on October 26, featuring 12 top teams from around the world duking it out for $150,000 USD.

BLAST have condensed their Premier Fall series from two regions to one. North America has been left on the sidelines as the world’s best teams move over to Europe to compete.

That doesn’t mean the competition is going to be any less fierce though. 12 top squads from across the globe are converging on the region to duke it out over $150,000, as well as points towards the BLAST Premier Global Finals.

BLAST Premier Fall 2020 streams

BLAST Premier Fall 2020 will be streamed live on the Blast Twitch and YouTube channels. The action is expected to kick off on October 26 at 8:30am PT / 11:30am ET / 3:30pm GMT. Most days will have the same start time.

For your convenience, we’ve embedded the stream below.

BLAST Premier Fall 2020 teams

12 top teams from across Europe and North America are taking part in BLAST Premier Fall 2020. Most notably is obviously the four-time Major winners Astralis, although the competition will be hot on their heels.

North American champions FURIA have flown across the Atlantic to make their presence known in Europe. The new-look Complexity and MIBR rosters will also be taking to the stage for the first time.

IEM New York winners FaZe Clan are in attendance too, as well as numerous other top 10 teams.

Group A Group B Group C
Natus Vincere Vitality Astralis
Ninjas in Pyjamas Complexity MIBR
Evil Geniuses BIG FURIA
OG FaZe Clan G2 Esports

BLAST Premier Fall 2020 brackets

Group A

BLAST Premier Fall 2020

Group B

BLAST Premier Fall 2020

Group C

BLAST Premier Fall 2020

BLAST Premier Fall 2020 schedule & scores

Monday, October 26

Group Match PT ET GMT
Group A Opening Round Na’Vi 2 – 0 NiP 8:30am 11:30am 3:30pm
Group A Opening Round Evil Geniuses 1 – 2 OG 11:30am 2:30pm 6:30pm

Tuesday, October 27

Group Match PT ET GMT
Group A Upper Final Na’Vi 0 – 2 OG 8:30am 11:30am 3:30pm
Group A Lower Round 1 NiP 2 – 0 Evil Geniuses 11:30am 2:30pm 6:30pm

Wednesday, October 28

Group Match PT ET GMT
Group A Losers Final Na’Vi vs NiP 8:30am 11:30am 3:30pm
Group A Grand Final OG vs TBD 12:30pm 3:30pm 7:30pm

Thursday, October 29

Group Match PT ET GMT
Group B Opening Round Vitality vs Complexity 8:30am 11:30am 3:30pm
Group B Opening Round BIG vs FaZe 11:30am 2:30pm 6:30pm

Friday, October 30

Group Match PT ET GMT
Group B Winners Final TBD vs TBD 8:30am 11:30am 3:30pm
Group B Losers Round 1 TBD vs TBD 11:30am 2:30pm 6:30pm

Saturday, October 31

Group Match PT ET GMT
Group B Losers Final TBD vs TBD 8:30am 11:30am 3:30pm
Group B Grand Final TBD vs TBD 12:30pm 3:30pm 7:30pm

Monday, November 2

Group Match PT ET GMT
Group C Opening Round Astralis vs MIBR 8:30am 11:30am 3:30pm
Group C Opening Round FURIA vs G2 11:30am 2:30pm 6:30pm

Tuesday, November 3

Group Match PT ET GMT
Group C Winners Final TBD vs TBD 8:30am 11:30am 3:30pm
Group C Losers Round 1 TBD vs TBD 8:30am 11:30am 3:30pm

Wednesday, November 4

Group Match PT ET GMT
Group C Losers Final TBD vs TBD 8:30am 11:30am 3:30pm
Group C Grand Final TBD vs TBD 12:30pm 3:30pm 7:30pm