Full list of 21 Black Ops Cold War Scorestreaks reportedly leaked - Dexerto

Black Ops Cold War is still a few weeks away from launch, though an early leak appears to have confirmed all 21 Scorestreaks that will be available from day one.

Killstreaks and Scorestreaks have been a staple of the Call of Duty franchise for many years now. Black Ops Cold War is sticking to the formula with a few unique changes, though there might be more streaks to unlock than ever before.

Treyarch’s next release is set to drop on November 13 though major leaks are already starting to slip through the cracks. We got our first look at a list of Scorestreaks through the game’s early access Alpha and Beta tests. However, that was barely scratching the surface if the new intel holds true.

Black Ops Cold War is set to boast 21 unique streaks at launch. All of which can be earned across multiple lives so long as you’re adding to your total score by tallying kills and completing objectives. While we can’t include the leaked image as to avoid DMCAs, here’s a rundown on each and every streak.

First up, the cheapest streak in the game appears to be the Incendiary Bow. Just like the War Machine available in the Beta, this will be an equippable weapon to deal extraordinary damage. Next up are a few familiar inclusions on the cheaper side of things. The RC-XD, Spy Plane, Counter Spy Plane, and Care Package are all to be expected. Though one new streak stands out.

At 700 points, players will seemingly be able to equip some armor just like in Warzone. The icon displays a bulletproof vest, so additional health could be on the menu in the core multiplayer experience

The Flamethrower is another fresh addition that we haven’t seen yet, while the Death Machine is reportedly also making a return. As we scale up to the more expensive streaks, a Hand Cannon is available for 2250 points. There’s no telling just how this one might work, though it could provide a One In The Chamber style buff.

At the very end of the list is the expected AI and pilotable Scorestreaks. You’ve got the Attack Helicopter and Chopper Gunner alongside a VTOL Escort and the Gunship to round things out. You’ll need to go on an absolute tear to unlock the final streak, however, as it’s placed at 10,000 points.

Below is a complete list of all Scorestreaks coming to Black Ops Cold War.

All 21 Scorestreaks in Black Ops Cold War

Incendiary Bow – 500

RC-XD – 600

Armor – 700

Spy Plane – 800

Counter Spy Plane – 900

Flamethrower – 1,000

Care Package – 1,250

Sentry Turret – 1,400

Death Machine – 1,500

Cruise Missile – 1,750

Artillery – 2,000

Hand Cannon – 2,250

Napalm Strike – 2,500

Air Patrol – 3,000

War Machine – 3,250

Strafe Run – 3,500

Attack Helicopter – 4,000

H.A.R.P. – 5,000

Chopper Gunner – 6,000

VTOL Escort – 8,000

Gunship – 10,000

Obviously, it’s worth taking this information with a grain of salt for now. There’s a good chance this information comes from an earlier build of the game. Some Streaks may have been removed or significantly changed already.

Be sure to keep your eyes peeled over the coming days, however. If early copies of the game are already out in the wild, more leaks will likely be on the way.