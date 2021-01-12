 Frustrating Warzone invisibility glitch is back as players rack up free kills - Dexerto
Logo
Call of Duty

Frustrating Warzone invisibility glitch is back as players rack up free kills

Published: 12/Jan/2021 22:41

by Alan Bernal
call of duty warzone ghost
Activision

Share

Warzone

Call of Duty fans are once again finding a strange glitch in Warzone that’s turning people invisible – frustrating those who have to contend with players abusing the bug in the battle royale.

It’s been a winding road for Warzone players since the game releases. While the developers have given audiences a steady supply of in-game content, expansions, cosmetics, and the like, the battle royale has also been marred by glitches and exploits for a long time.

There’ve been heinous bugs before that give people an easy way to cheat in the game, but there aren’t many that have been so bothersome as those that give people a perfect camouflage to get an advantage in Verdansk.

According to widespread reports among the Warzone player-base, the bug that once turned people invisible is back, and it’s just as frustrating as the exploit found a few weeks prior that essentially had the same effect.

In the clip above, the match winds down to its last dozen contestants and there’s heated action happening around the Torsk Bloc. The only problem being that the player is only hearing someone stomp on the outside, but not actually seeing anyone.

That’s when the player decided to wait for them to push into the threshold and listen for the proper sound queues that would let them know where the threat was. Unfortunately, even though he got a couple of hitmakers on the glitched opponent, they were no match for the unseen target.

attack helicopter warzone call of duty
Activision
Attack Helicopters were disabled from Warzone after it led to another invisibility glitch.

At this point, it’s not clear exactly what’s allowing this exploit to continue existing in Warzone. When it was discovered the first time back at the start of Season 1 in early December, the trick involved using the new Attack Helicopters to gain invisibility, which prompted Raven Software to disable the choppers until the glitch was patched.

This time, however, Raven have yet to comment on the issue or disable anything that may be related to the exploit, so for the time being it’s going to continue to be used until something gets done.

On top of this, there’s another game-breaking glitch that’s returned to Warzone – unlimited stims, which allows players to stay in the gas and get win after win since everyone else eventually ends up dying out in each match.

So consider this a warning if you’re planning on diving down into Verdansk or Rebirth Island anytime soon; things are a bit wild in the battle royale at the moment.

Call of Duty

Call of Duty League 2021 first Home Series & launch weekend dates announced

Published: 12/Jan/2021 18:00 Updated: 12/Jan/2021 21:12

by Jacob Hale
Call of Duty League 2021 dates
Call of Duty League

Share

Call of Duty League

The Call of Duty League has officially announced the dates fans will finally see competitive Black Ops Cold War kick off, as well as the first official Home Series event, of the 2021 season.

Fans have been patiently waiting for the start of the second CDL season ever since the first ended back in August 2020. Since then, we’ve had the release of Black Ops Cold War and a litany of roster changes to get excited about, but now we can see it all come into play.

With the action kicking off very soon, here’s everything we know so far about the CDL 2021 season.

CDL 2021 Kickoff Special

This season, the CDL are hosting the Kickoff Special, which will see all 12 teams go to battle on January 23-24.

In a unique spin on this kickoff tournament, fans will be able to vote on who they want each team to face.

Each of 2020’s top three regular-season teams — Dallas Empire, Atlanta FaZe, OpTic Chicago — will hold online polls to determine which team they will face-off against at the Kickoff Classic. Here are the possible teams:

  • Dallas Empire: New York Subliners, Paris Legion, London Royal Ravens
  • Atlanta FaZe: Florida Mutineers, Los Angeles Guerrillas, Seattle Surge
  • OpTic Chicago: LA Thieves, Minnesota RØKKR, Toronto Ultra

The method through which fans can vote has not yet been announced.

First CDL 2021 Home Series: Atlanta FaZe

cdl 2021 atlanta faze home series
Call of Duty League
Atlanta FaZe will be hosting the first Home Series of the season.

Atlanta FaZe will be hosting the very first event of the regular season in their online Home Series from February 11-14. As with all COD League content, this will be streamed on the official CDL YouTube channel.

As has been made clear in the 2021 CDL format explainer, Home Series events will help provide seeding, storylines and more heading into major events, and teams will be desperate to kick their year off with a bang and get off on the right foot.

The Home Series events themselves haven’t been detailed yet, though it goes without saying that the Atlanta online event will be a great insight into what we can expect from the league in the future — especially with a new, unique format for drawing groups…

Unique Home Series group draw

Crimsix Huke Dallas Empire CDL
Activision
Can Dallas Empire go back-to-back and retain their CDL title after losing Clayster?

This year, Home Series groups will be drawn a little differently than how they were before. For the Atlanta FaZe Home Series, the top two teams from last year — Dallas Empire and Atlanta FaZe — will get to pick each others’ opponents.

Using a snake draft format, Dallas will be able to pick who enters Atlanta’s group — and vice versa — until both groups are fully populated.

This group draw will be broadcast during the Kickoff Special, and the CDL have promised more details to come on the draw and the season as a whole.

So, that’s our first look at the opening CDL events of the 2021 season!

It will be great to finally see teams take to the battlefield once again, and the group draw will give us a great idea of which teams to look out for at the opening Home Series events, as Dallas and Atlanta try to give each other the toughest time possible.