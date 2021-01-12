Frustrating Warzone invisibility glitch is back as players rack up free kills - Dexerto

Call of Duty fans are once again finding a strange glitch in Warzone that’s turning people invisible – frustrating those who have to contend with players abusing the bug in the battle royale.

It’s been a winding road for Warzone players since the game releases. While the developers have given audiences a steady supply of in-game content, expansions, cosmetics, and the like, the battle royale has also been marred by glitches and exploits for a long time.

There’ve been heinous bugs before that give people an easy way to cheat in the game, but there aren’t many that have been so bothersome as those that give people a perfect camouflage to get an advantage in Verdansk.

Invis glitch is back niceeeeeeeeeeee pic.twitter.com/yjn7dNEyt4 — Zombo (@xZomboking) January 11, 2021

According to widespread reports among the Warzone player-base, the bug that once turned people invisible is back, and it’s just as frustrating as the exploit found a few weeks prior that essentially had the same effect.

In the clip above, the match winds down to its last dozen contestants and there’s heated action happening around the Torsk Bloc. The only problem being that the player is only hearing someone stomp on the outside, but not actually seeing anyone.

That’s when the player decided to wait for them to push into the threshold and listen for the proper sound queues that would let them know where the threat was. Unfortunately, even though he got a couple of hitmakers on the glitched opponent, they were no match for the unseen target.

At this point, it’s not clear exactly what’s allowing this exploit to continue existing in Warzone. When it was discovered the first time back at the start of Season 1 in early December, the trick involved using the new Attack Helicopters to gain invisibility, which prompted Raven Software to disable the choppers until the glitch was patched.

This time, however, Raven have yet to comment on the issue or disable anything that may be related to the exploit, so for the time being it’s going to continue to be used until something gets done.

Read more: Dr Disrespect on how Warzone can learn from Escape from Tarkov

On top of this, there’s another game-breaking glitch that’s returned to Warzone – unlimited stims, which allows players to stay in the gas and get win after win since everyone else eventually ends up dying out in each match.

So consider this a warning if you’re planning on diving down into Verdansk or Rebirth Island anytime soon; things are a bit wild in the battle royale at the moment.