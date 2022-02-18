Frustrating Warzone Buy Station freeze bug is now effecting Loadout Drops

Warzone players have been plagued by lag spikes and dropped frames when using Buy Station, and now their games freeze when opening Loadout Drops.

Call of Duty Warzone is riddled with bugs and glitches that infuriate its players. When one bug is addressed, another takes its place, and the cycle continues.

But what’s even more frustrating is when a bug that was seemingly dealt with makes a return. This has happened with the Demon Gun glitch and a Gulag bug that killed the winner.

Now, players are dealing with game-ending lag spikes when performing essential tasks. The game freezes when they use Buy Stations, are around floor loot, and now when opening Loadout Drops.

Advertisement

Loadout Drops lag players to their deaths

Reddit user br4ndnewbr4d posted a clip from an encounter in Warzone featuring an awful amount of lag. The lag started as soon as he and another player came within range of each other.

Read More: Bizarre Warzone graphic bug is making the Gulag invisible

After winning the gunfight, the player moved in on a nearby Loadout Drop. It wasn’t until the animation for the loadout dropped played that their game froze for 10 seconds. When Warzone finally caught up, they were nowhere near the Loadout Drop and was killed shortly after.

According to the comments on Reddit, br4ndnewbr4d isn’t the only one suffering from this bug. Some claim they played for hours and constantly experience similar lag spikes. Others say they only experience lag during their first few interactions.

Advertisement

Regardless of when it happens, a number of comments state the same. They are playing normally, they encounter lag, and then the game resumes only for them to watch a killcam of how they died while they were frozen.

Some players state that they have been encountering lag since the beginning of Warzone Season 2. Others claim they have been dealing with this issue for over a year.

However, Raven Software has stated that they are looking into fixing these lag spikes with Buy Stations, but the issue seemingly affects more than one aspect of the game. Fans are hoping that Warzone 2 won’t come with the same bugs they have to deal with now.