Former CoD pro breaks BO6 map Hacienda without outside map spot

Octane rewound the clock to 2019 and brought back an outside-the-map spot to Hacienda on Black Ops 6.

Ahead of the 2025 Call of Duty league season, OpTic Shotzzy and Dashy slammed the “dogsh*t” map pool and pled for remastered maps from previous Black Ops games.

In an exclusive conversation with Dexerto on December 11, Treyarch’s Associate Creative Director Miles Leslie didn’t go into specific detail but confirmed, “No previous Black Ops title is off the table for potential remasters.”

Treyarch answered those prayers for remasters in Season 1 Reloaded by releasing a remake of Hacienda from BO4. Fans and pros loved Hacienda and were pleased to see it return to the competitive map pool.

Ranked Play added Hacienda for all three game modes when the game mode launched on November 21, and Treyach confirmed that the map would also be added to the CDL official map pool later in December.

However, before the CDL can use Hacienda in an official match, Octane exposed an old exploit that has once again reared its ugly head.

A glitch on the map allows you to climb from the water to the top of the boat house on Hacienda and leave the map. From there, it’s possible to shoot at enemies from outside of the map. Octane showed off the spot during a Ranked Play match, and racked up several easy kills without being shot back at.

The former CoD pro was merely showing off the spot, but this opens the door for other players to abuse it and shift the tide of Ranked Play matches.

Treyarch has yet to issue a response to the glitch. Thankfully, the CDL is on holiday break, and the mid-split online tournament will not be held until January 10.

For more on previous maps we want remastered, check out our complete BO6 wishlist.