FormaL says pro CoD players being offended by trash talk are just “soft”

Published: 6/Feb/2021 15:52

by Joe Craven
Formal CDL OpTic
OpTic Chicago’s Matthew ‘FormaL’ Piper has responded to claims the competitive CoD community is “getting soft,” suggesting that the majority of players are now able to shrug trash talk off 

The change to the CDL, from the old CWL, represented the biggest shift in competitive Call of Duty’s infrastructure since it first began. However, despite the founding of 12 new franchises, there was perhaps not as much turnover in players as was originally planned.

The core veterans – Clayster, Crimsix, Scump, Slasher and more – all made the jump into the franchised league, even if some, like Karma and ZooMaa, have since hung up their controllers.

Some fans have been disappointed by the change to the CDL, suggesting that the new teams mean old rivalries and feuds have been forgotten. FormaL, though, suggests it is down to the presence of veteran players, who have long since got used to playing with and against one another.

CDL 2021 teams
Call of Duty League
The CDL saw the founding of 12 teams.

On a recent episode of the OpTic Podcast, FormaL responded to the topic of trash talk (or the lack of it) in the CDL, with the question also asking whether the League and its pros have “gone soft”.

“Speaking of pros,” FormaL replied, “I feel like we’ve known each other for so f**king long now, no one should get that butt-hurt. Like the video we put out a couple weeks ago… we’ve all been in this sh*t for so long that if you’re getting that hurt, you’re just soft. We’ve all shot sh*t at each other, it’s been so long. Everyone’s talked sh*t to each other at one point or another, and meant it.”

Timestamp: 38:50

“We know we’re gonna play against each other [again],” he said. “Like even if we lose Champs last year, we know we’re gonna play you at Champs next year too. It’s a cycle, we’re just gonna keep playing each other over and over again. So if you’re just getting tight over random comments you’re just soft as a person.”

When referencing the video they made a few weeks back, FormaL is referring to their ranking of CoD pros. The video garnered backlash from certain pros, even being branded as “disrespectful” by retired player RamboRay. 

FormaL is essentially saying that the bad blood and trash-talking is still present, pros have just become far better at shrugging it off and leaving it in the heat of the moment. Those that aren’t able to do so are “soft”.

However, FormaL doesn’t consider it to be all that meaningful, suggesting that player relationships outside of matches have reduced the venom behind much of the trash talk. His nonchalance towards it probably goes some way to explain his confusion when ex-pros reacted negatively to comments he made in the tier list video.

The second CDL season kicks off properly with the Atlanta FaZe home series, from February 11-14.

How to get CDL team skins in Black Ops Cold War & Warzone

Published: 6/Feb/2021 13:39

by Connor Bennett
Atlanta FaZe skin in Cold War as a player uses a sniper
Activision

Skins and cosmetic packs for Call of Duty League teams are now available in Black Ops Cold War and Warzone. Here’s how you can get your hands on them.

The Call of Duty League is set to start its highly anticipated second season on February 11, as teams dive into competitive Black Ops Cold War action. 

We’ve already had the pre-season warm-up event, and Power Rankings are starting to take shape, and after a bit of waiting the teams are now represented in-game with their respective team packs. 

Just like in Modern Warfare last year, and some other CoD’s before it, these team packs let you represent your favorite team in multiplayer as well as in Warzone with a few different cosmetics. 

Dallas Empire team pack in Black Ops Cold War
Activision
Each team has their own unique pack in Cold War and Warzone.

Like last year, you get two different operator skins, a weapon camo, as well as a watch, spray, sticker for your gun, calling card, and emblem. You also get a charm for your weapons which takes the form of a sneaker decked out in your team’s colors. 

Just like the black and white Call of Duty League operators, these team packs can be found in the Franchise Store section of the Item Shop. Simply click on it, and you’ll be shown the different options.

From there, go over to the team’s pack you want to buy, click into it again, and then you’ll have the option to buy. These packs cost £8.39/$9.99 each, and can’t be bought with any CoD Points you might have stocked up.

How to get CDL team packs in Black Ops Cold War

  1. Load up Black Ops Cold War or Warzone
  2. Head to the Item Shop menu
  3. Click on Franchise Store
  4. Find the team you want to buy
  5. Press purchase and complete the order!

All CDL team skins in Cold War & Warzone

All 12 of the Call of Duty League teams are represented, and each come with their different styles.

So, you can pick up more than one if you want to support different teams – or if you just like the look of a few different skins. 

The CoD League has also announced that viewer rewards will also return in Season 2, and you can get these by linking your YouTube and Activision accounts.

So, we might see some more cosmetics as the year unfolds, just like the special CoD Champs packs from last year.