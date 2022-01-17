Forgotten Warzone SMG loadout is “OP” and still destroys enemies

Call of Duty: Warzone TikToker have been giving a little shine to the LAPA SMG from Cold War as some believe it is “OP” even though it barely gets used.

Since launching back as a part of 2019’s Call of Duty: Modern Warfare, Warzone has undergone two integrations since adding weapons from Black Ops Cold War and Call of Duty: Vanguard.

When these new weapons are added to the mix, some of the classics typically fall by the wayside, giving way to the new, shinier tools of destruction. However, while they might be forgotten about, the older weapons are not totally useless.

Some Modern Warfare and Cold War guns are still in pretty good shape when it comes to the meta, and even some of those that aren’t used all that regularly are still fun.

In recent weeks, Warzone players have made their case for underused weapons like the FiNN LMG, DMR, and VLK Rogue shotgun with unique builds that are surprisingly strong.

Now, TikTokers like itsjibb have been putting the LAPA SMG from Cold War into the spotlight, claiming that it is “OP” even though nobody is using it.

The build that players have been using follows the typical LAPA class, utilizing the Agency Suppressor, Rifled Barrel, Microflex LED optic, and STANAG rounds. Of course, with it being a Cold War gun, you can’t forget about the Tiger Team Spotlight laser either.

TikTok’s “OP” LAPA Warzone loadout

Muzzle : Agency Suppressor

: Agency Suppressor Barrel : 7.9″ Rifled

: 7.9″ Rifled Laser : Tiger Team Spotlight

: Tiger Team Spotlight Optic : Monoflex LED

: Monoflex LED Magazine: STANAG 50 round

As per WZRanked stats, the LAPA has fallen almost completely out of favor, coming in as the 73rd most-used weapon in Warzone at the minute.

The SMG may never have really been a meta choice, even at its peak, but if you’re looking for something different to run for a few games, why not turn back the clock and deal some damage with it. After all, it’s solid.