Forgotten Warzone AR loadout has fastest TTK of all weapons

The AS VAL is getting some love from Warzone players as it has the “fastest” Time to Kill stats in the battle royale. However, it’s not quite broken the game’s meta.

For quite some time now, the Warzone meta has become pretty settled. The Kar98 and Swiss 31 have consistently occupied the top spots while weapons like the AK-47, OTs 9, and XM4 have settled into decent spots.

Though, not everyone loves to run with the meta loadouts. There are plenty of Warzone players who like to go off script, using some wackier classes, as well as some loadouts that they just feel comfortable with.

Advertisement

The AS VAL hasn’t been a part of the meta for quite some time, but there are plenty of Warzone fans who still rock it. Why? Well, there is a loadout that helps it have the fastest TTK in the game – and it’s pretty viable in both Solos and Duos.

The main knock on the AS VAL has always been that it’s not quite viable for Trios and Quads – with many players pointing to the magazine size as the reason why. Though, if it’s got the top TTK, it can be viable.

Read More: Warzone hacker dies in most embarrassing way possible

As YouTuber IceManIsaac points out, the weapon kills enemies quicker than the FiNN LMG loadout that is centered on the Adverse barrel – which many players have suggested is overpowered and needs changing.

Advertisement

However, the NRG content creator isn’t running the usual AS VAL loadout with the VLK Strelok stock and VLK 200mm Osa optic. Instead, he runs it as a sniper support weapon using Stippled Grip Tape and the G.I. Mini Reflex sight.

AS VAL Warzone loadout for fastest TTK

Laser: Tac Laser

Tac Laser Optic: G.I. Mini Reflex

G.I. Mini Reflex Magazine: 30 round mags

30 round mags Rear Grip: Stippled Grip Tape

Stippled Grip Tape Perk: Slight of Hand

As per stats from WZRanked, the AS VAL still sits way outside the meta, clocking in at 42nd overall in the most-used weapons chart. Though, the class that IceManIsaac has since an uptick in use and has amounted to an overall 1.2 K/D – which is not to be sniffed at.

Though, as we’ve seen before with the VAL, it gets some love and falls away as the community pivots to something else, so it’s unlikely to reach its previous high points. However, it is a worthwhile choice if you want to freshen things up.